Betty Kyallo takes fans behind the scenes recording of her new film [Video]

Just days after making the announcement, Betty has shared clips showing behind the scenes clips of another production in which she is involved.

According to staff involved in the production it, will run for a while and is being directed by Karanja Ng’endo, an award-winning filmmaker.

Betty seems to have immersed herself in the world of film since she has also been picked to promote the new James Bond movie, titled No Time to Die.

She is expected to attend the premiere at Anga Imax cinema in Parklands on Friday, October 1.

Her role in the rollout of the new James Bond is a good platform for Betty to gain experience as a movie publicist.

In the Half Chance; The Great Gamble film, she will be both a cast member and unit publicist responsible for collaboration between the various members of the production, cast, crew and media as the film shoot takes place.

Betty’s background in the media will help in the execution of her role by networking with her former colleagues.

Pulse Live Kenya

“I am happy excited and proud to work with the absolutely talented team of young Kenyan creatives in this film that will be distributed by Miramax Films.

"Apart from being the Unit Publicist, I shall also have a role in the fantastic film which is predicted to win the hearts of big players in the global film industry. From Kenya to the World!” she said.