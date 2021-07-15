Betty Kyallo's reaction to claims of dating lawyer who wants to run for President

Taking to Instagram, Betty said “Naambiwa kuna chai mahali. Ebu mkunywe kuna baridi sana. Also pole kama hampendwi, mimi napendwa sana.”

“How do you sit on your balcony following other people’s lives. Hadi unajua saa ya kurudi home. Loneliness is real aki,” she responded to the person who took the photos.

The images were also posted on blogger Edgar Obare’s IG stories where Kenyans expressed all manner of theories behind the tete a tete.

Pulse Live Kenya

The person who took the images claimed that they had spotted Betty Kyallo at the apartment several times, but questions were raised about why they didn’t take pictures before.

Nick Ndeda’s profile

According to his website, Nick Ndeda describes himself as a person who wants to inspire the world and generations to come.

He rose from being a hawker to working casual jobs and now an advocate who is in the process of setting up a bank.

His biography also says that Nick holds ambitions to become the President of Kenya one day.

“I have been a hawker, worked in a salon yes, manicures and pedicures and all that, but that was before human hair was a thing, broker, owned and ran an entertainment company, worked as a tout for a spell, tried to sell water to docked ships at the port of Mombasa, when that failed I tried to offer exhauster services there, also didn’t work, farmer, advocate, now I am in the process of setting up a Bank and I will be the President of the Republic of Kenya,” reads his bio.

Just like Betty, Ndeda is also passionate about charity and giving back to the community and runs the Nick Ndeda Foundation.

The Nick Ndeda Foundation is a means of intervening in the plight of children in rural areas with a bias towards the basic human needs.