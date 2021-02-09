Songstress Nadia Mukami is currently a force to reckon with in the Music Industry and not just here in Kenya but the whole of Africa. She has been breaking and setting new records as far as her music career is concerned.

In 2021, Nadia earned her first MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) Nomination, where she had been pitted against heavy weights in the industry in the Best Fan-Base Award Category’ among them; WCB’s Diamond Platnumz, Wizkid, Casper Nyovest, Naira Mailey, Shatta Wale, A Reege and Fally Ipupa.

In March 2020, she was selected for the BET round one nomination alongside Sauti Sol but unfortunately they didn’t not make it to the next round.

In 2019, Nadia Mukami’s song Radio Love scooped two awards at Pulse Music Video Awards (PMVA); Female Video of the Year, Video Director of the year, an award that went to Ricky Bekko.

Singer Nadia Mukami

Nadia Mukami Biography

Early Life

Singer Nadia Mukami was born Nadia Mukami Mwendo on 9th November 1996 at Pumwani Maternity Hospital in a family of five. She is half-Kamba and Half-Embu.

Previously she was known as Nadia Xclusive.

He stars Sign is- Scorpion

Education

Nadia Mukami attended Kari Primary School along Mombasa-Nairobi highway where she sat for her KCPE exams in the year 2009 and later Mount Laverna School (Kasarani) for her secondary education.

She managed to get a B+ that enabled her to join Maseno University to pursue a degree in BBA Finance option.

Inspiration

Nadia’s musical style is defined by smooth urban sounds fused with poetry and afro-pop. She has been a poet from high school and thus the rhyme influences her music. Having started her music career at the age of 17, she drew inspiration from her father who listened to Taarab music collections, as well as music from Tanzanian songstress Ray C and Sanaipei Tande.

Music Career

Nadia Mukami’s parents were against her desire to join the music Industry, until one day they saw her on TV and decided to support her dream. She recorded her first single while still at the university, but again put her music on hold and joined Equator FM - a campus radio station, where she hosted a Saturday show called ‘Saturday Hip-hop Count’.

In 2015, Nadia took up music professionally when she recorded her single “Barua Ya Siri”. In July 2017, she dropped her breakthrough single “Kesi” and received massive airplay and got her an opportunity to perform alongside Kenya’s biggest stars at countrywide platforms like Blaze by Safaricom (Kisumu), The Nile Festival and The Luo Festival, among others.

A year later, she emerged as the winner on KTN’s Kipawa Show and went up to the finals of the Jenga Talanta show.

In 2018, she released Sio Rahisi under Hailemind Entertainment (former Management) and the song got massive airplay.

Management

Two years into her career, Nadia got her first signing with record label Hailemind Entertainment and was able to release 4 songs under the management. Those are; Kesi, African Lover, Sio Rahisi and Yule Yule.

However, in 2019, Nadia parted ways with Hailemind Entertainment owned by David Guoro. Ms Mukami mentioned that the main reason for her exit was money but she didn’t expound. She also had expressed dis-pleasure in the way her management was handling things.

Nadia Mukami

Coke Studio Africa.

In 2019, Nadia Mukami was among artistes who represented Kenya at Coke Studio Africa, as the big break through artiste. She was paired with Juma Jux (Tanzania) and Shellsy Baronet (Mozambique), while being produced by Tanzania’s Lizer.

“The whole Coke Studio experience has taught me that quality and discipline are important elements in everything that you do,” said Nadia.

Alternative Career

Nadia Mukami says if she was not a musician she could have been a Journalist or a poet.

In Campus, she hosted a show called ‘Saturday Hip-Hop Count’ on their Campus Radio, Equator FM.

Awards

MTV Africa Music Awards

In 2021, Nadia earned her first MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) Nomination in the Best Fan-Base Award Category.

Others in her category include; WCB’s Diamond Platnumz, Wizkid, Casper Nyovest, Naira Mailey, Shatta Wale, A Reege and Fally Ipupa. The Awards are yet to happen.

BET

In March 2020, she was selected for the BET round one nomination alongside Sauti Sol but unfortunately they didn’t not make it to the next round.

PMVA Awards

In 2019, Nadia Mukami’s song Radio Love scooped two awards at Pulse Music Video Awards (PMVA).

AFRIMMA

In 2020, Nadia Mukami was nominated for the Africa Music Magazine Awards, better known as Afrimma Awards in the Best Female East Africa.

She did not win.

Also Read: Biography: Khaligraph Jones

AEAUSA Awards

Despite the ongoing pandemic, 2020 was a good year for the African pop star as she was nominated in the African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA), in the Best Female Artiste, East Africa.

HiPipo Awards

Kenyan songstress Nadia Mukami was nominated for the HiPipo awards as the Best Kenyan Act for the hit song "Radio Love".

Creator Award

In June 2020, Nadia Mukami was awarded the Silver Plaque by the YouTube Community for surpassing the 100,000 subscribers mark on her YouTube Channel.

Family/Boyfriend

Nadia Mukami is not yet Married. In 2020 she confessed that she always gets stuck when she is in a relationship, and for that reason she has given herself a one year break from dating.

Songs

Nadia Mukami songs; Kolo, Maombi, Wangu, Tesa, Ikamate Hio, Kesi, Yule Yule, Jipe, Lola, Radio Love, African Lover, Si Rahisi among others.

Albums

Nadia Mukumi is yet to release an Album but in 2020 she dropped her first EP dubbed The African Popstar

The EP had Seven songs; Wangu (feat. Sanaipei Tande)

Zungushie (feat. Maua Sama)

Dozele (feat. Orezi & DJ Joe Mfalme)

Million Dollar Remix (feat. Tami Moyo & Lioness Namibia)

Jipe (feat. Marioo)

Tesa (feat. Fena Gitu & Khaligraph Jones)

Criminal Lover (feat. Rosa Ree)