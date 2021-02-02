Award-winning Rapper and Kenyan Hip-Hopper Brian Robert Ouko popularly known as Khaligraph Jones has been flying high the Kenyan flag as far as the music industry in concerned.

In January 2020, Papa Jones won the best Hip Hop act at Sound City MVP Awards that were held at Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

In October, 2018, the Yego hit-maker was crowned Best Rap Act of the Year at the fifth edition of the Annual African Muzik Magazine Awards 2018 (Afrimma) that was held at House of Blues in Dallas, Texas.

Rapper Khaligraph Jones

Khaligraph Jones Biography.

Early Life

Rapper Khaligraph Jones was born Brian Ouko Robert on June 12th,1990 in ‘Kayole 1960’. He is the 4th out of seven siblings and very close to his to his mother.

His mother named him Ouko Robert, after the late Kenyan politician Dr. Robert John Ouko who was assassinated on the 13th of February 1990.

Music Career

Papa Jones’s Music career dates back to when he was still in primary school. He kicked off his career officially back in 2008 at at a function called (WAP) Words And Pictures. Before that Khali was doing gospel music with HopeKid whom they were studying in the same school.

In 2009, he won Channel O Emcee Africa, a highly visible competition that propelled him immediately to nationwide acclaim.

He became known for his inventive freestyle cyphers, and in 2012 he dropped "Tema ma Verse," a collaborative single with Abbas Kubaff. Jones admits that his elder brother influenced his love for music early on.

Jones' debut studio album, Point of No Return, was released in 2014. Before the year was over, he followed the album quickly with Autograph, a collection of previously released tracks.

In 2015 he released a mixtape called Eff Off.

In 2018, he released his second Album Testimony 1990.

Rapper Kristoff was one of the first people who collaborated with Khaligraph who later introduced him to rapper STL and blew up in the remix to the song Biashara.

His breakthrough song was Yego.

Khaligraph Jones and his brother Lamaz Span

Awards

BET Awards

AFRIMMA

Sound City MVP Awards

AEAUSA Awards

In 2019, the OG was earned a nomination in the Africa Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) awards but unfortunately he di not win.

He had been nominated in the best Hip Hop artiste category.

NRG Radio Fan Fave Awards

Papa Jones was crowned as the NRG Fan Fave Male Artist Of The Year following a successful voting process by fans in 2020.

Family

Khaligraph Jones is married to one Georgina Muteti and together they have two kids.

Coke Studio

In 2019 Papa Jones was among artistes who represented Kenya at Coke Studio Africa.

At Coke Studio Papa Jones was paired with Nigerian Singer Rude Boy.

