Beverlyn Kwamboka's arrest & ordeal with police at anti-Finance Bill protests

In the aftermath of Tuesday's demonstrations in Nairobi against the Finance Bill 2024, Beverlyn Kwamboka, a chips mwitu vendor, shared her ordeal in the hands of the police.

The protest, aimed at rejecting the controversial bill, saw many participants arrested, including Kwamboka, who recounted her experience in an interview with Citizen Digital.

Kwamboka described the events leading up to her arrest with a mix of fear and resilience.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Over the weekend, I travelled to Kisii to resolve some issues, but I knew about the protests, so I had to travel overnight to Nairobi. I slept for only two hours and woke up for the demos," she said, highlighting her determination to be part of the movement.

Beverlyne Kwamboka and other protestors during Tuesday's anti-finance bill protests Pulse Live Kenya

Despite warnings on social media about the unsafe conditions in the CBD, Kwamboka felt compelled to join the protests.

"On my way to the CBD, I saw people tweeting about how unsafe it was, but I said I had to be there to be seen and heard," she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her participation, however, soon turned into a nightmare when she found herself ensnared by the police.

"I got here, and people were being arrested. I first evaded the cops, but eventually, I was caught. They lifted me into the vehicle and told me I was part of the protestors," she recounted.

Kwamboka’s strength was evident even in the face of fear. "I feared, but I was so strong. I didn’t cry. After being taken around town, we were taken to Central Police Station, and many of the young girls were crying," she said, painting a vivid picture of the distressing situation.

Protests against the Finance Bill 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The conditions at the police station were dire. "The lawyers came, and we could finally breathe. We were not given water or anything. The toilet there was very bad. I am afraid the ladies who used the toilet could even get illnesses," she revealed, underscoring the inhumane treatment they endured.