7 key factors driving Gen Z's political awakening in Kenya

Kenya is witnessing a remarkable shift in political activism, driven largely by the fervent activism of Generation Z.

This generation, born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, is coming of age in a time of significant socio-economic challenges and rapid technological advancements.

Gen Z in Kenya have become increasingly vocal and active in the political discourse, driven by a unique set of factors that compel them to demand change.

Here are some of the critical issues that have spurred Gen Z in Kenya into political action:

1. High taxation

High taxation is a critical issue that has galvanised Gen Z in Kenya. The burden of taxes on individuals and businesses has been a significant point of contention.

Young professionals and entrepreneurs have found themselves overburdened by taxes that eat into their earnings and profits, making it difficult to save, invest, or expand their businesses.

Gen Z activists are calling for tax reforms that ensure a more equitable distribution of the tax burden, encourage business growth, and make it easier for young entrepreneurs to thrive.

Protestors during Occupy Parliament protests in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

They argue that a more favourable tax regime could stimulate economic activity, create jobs, and ultimately generate more revenue for the government through a broader tax base.

2. Limited employment opportunities

One of the primary catalysts for political activism among Gen Z in Kenya is the severe shortage of employment opportunities.

Despite high levels of education, many young Kenyans find themselves unemployed or underemployed.

The unemployment rate for youth is alarmingly high, with a significant portion of this demographic struggling to secure stable and meaningful employment.

Additionally, the slow growth of the formal sector has failed to keep pace with the burgeoning youth population.

Protestors during Occupy Parliament protests in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

This disparity has led to frustration and disillusionment among young people, who feel that their potential is being squandered.

3. High costs of doing business

Another significant factor driving Gen Z's political engagement in Kenya is the high cost of doing business and starting new ventures.

Young entrepreneurs face numerous barriers, including bureaucratic red tape, exorbitant licensing fees, and inadequate access to financing.

These challenges stifle innovation and entrepreneurship, which are crucial for economic growth and job creation.

These obstacles disproportionately affect young people, who often lack the financial resources and networks to navigate such complexities.

Consequently, many young Kenyans have become politically active, advocating for policies that simplify business processes, reduce costs, and provide better support for startups.

A protestor walks away from teargas during Occupy Parliament protests in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

4. Economic inequality and cost of living

Economic inequality and the rising cost of living are additional factors that have mobilised Gen Z in Kenya.

The gap between the rich and the poor has widened, with a significant portion of the population living below the poverty line.

Inflation and high prices for essential goods and services have further strained the finances of young people, many of whom are struggling to make ends meet.

This economic strain has led to widespread dissatisfaction with the government's handling of economic policies and resource allocation.

Gen Z, equipped with digital tools and social media platforms, has been at the forefront of organising protests and campaigns to demand greater economic justice and accountability.

5. Corruption and governance issues

Widespread political corruption and poor governance have also fueled the political activism of Gen Z in Kenya.

The mismanagement of public funds has eroded trust in government institutions and leaders.

Protestors during Occupy Parliament protests in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Young people are increasingly disillusioned with the status quo and are demanding greater transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership.

The rise of social media has provided a powerful platform for Gen Z to expose corruption and mobilise collective action.

6. Environmental concerns

Environmental issues are also a significant concern for Gen Z in Kenya. Climate change, deforestation, pollution, and wildlife conservation are pressing issues that impact their lives and prospects.

Young environmental activists are demanding stronger policies and actions to protect the environment and ensure sustainable development.

Occupy Parliament protestors Pulse Live Kenya

7. Mental health challenges

The mental health of young people in Kenya is another pressing issue driving political activism.