Boniface Mwangi wins Award, gives it to competitor and explains why [Video]

The popular activist had only a day earlier tweeted a blow-by-blow account of his run-in with the police, which prompted an official statement from the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

Through an open voting process, Kenyans crowned Mwangi as their favourite influencer on Twitter and he gladly accepted the accolade.

He, however, opted to give the award to one of the two other nominees in the category - the irreverent Esther Kazungu.

Explaining why he had chosen to recognize and award Kazungu, Mwangi stated that he believes she is boldly and uncompromisingly challenging leadership and governance in Kenya.

"I want to say thank you very much for your votes and for giving me this award, nashukuru sana and it is because you guys support me that I have this powerful voice. And let this win encourage all of you to raise your voices because if you are silent when injustice happens then you embolden the people who are evil. But if we unite and raise our voices then we are more powerful than the people in power.

"But I'd like to share this award with Esther Kazungu and I'd like to give my reasons why. I'm a big fan of hers and in a world where celebrities - and even the people who make money out of influencers - are afraid of touching on political issues, she is not afraid of mocking the establishment and mocking the politicians while making us laugh! So this award goes to Esther Kazungu for the work she has been doing for the past one year and I'd like to encourage her to keep doing that work," Boniface stated before inviting Ms Kazungu to receive the award.

Kazungu took the moment to thank Mr Mwangi for the support he has accorded her as well as all her fans who believe in the work she does.

"I wouldn't have a voice if all of you didn't psych me up like you do on social media. The personal messages you send me really touch me and I am so grateful! Thank you so much," she stated.