WOW! Esther Kazungu's wedding only cost Sh.60k

After six years of dating, Kazungu and her hubby, Kibunjah decided to tie the note in a simple but beautiful wedding that was only attended by family and friends.

One of the guests was activist Boniface Mwangi who took to his twitter page to reveal how much the newly weds spent on their big day.

Mwangi advised Kenyans to not be swayed by peer pressure when it comes to holding a lavish and expensive wedding.

"Dated 6 years. Got married yesterday. Civil marriage, lunch with family and close friends, total cost KES 60,000. Get married for you.

Stop the peer pressure of expensive weddings. Do you. Love the one you choose! Njeri and l love these two lovebirds ❤️.

Surprise engagement

Kazungu famous for her online hilarious skits was tricked by her close friends into attending a birthday party of one of them at a secret location, which turned out to be her engagement party.

“Two of her close friends Naomi Mburu and Linette Muga collaborated with her boyfriend Kibunja. They fooled her into thinking she was going for a birthday party but turned out to be her engagement party.