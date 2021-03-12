Carol Radull comes to the help of mother whose photo went viral for breastfeeding during Half-Time

Media Personality Carol Radull has reveled plans to visit footballer Winnie Wangui Kamau after she went viral while breast-feeding her child during half time break.

In her update, Ms Radull mentioned that she will be heading to Nyandarua to meet Winnie where she will tag along a few well-wishers. She went on to call upon those intending to help Winnie to join the train.

“Back to Winnie. I will be going to Nyandarua on Thursday along with several well-wishers starting with @rwareunitedfc_nyeri @kabusimon and a team from Expedition Safaris. If you wish to travel with us at your own expense; Karibu.

If you wish to send us with material support for Winnie; kindly drop your SMALL package at @bonfireadventures Yala Towers; 4th floor; Biashara Street reception by Tuesday EOB. If you wish to send her cash; inbox me for her number so you can send it directly to her. For the record; I am told that several of her teammates are also single mothers so if you wish that we share your support with them; you can indicate it on your package #SupportForWinnie #ForTheLoveofTheGame”

Ms Radull added that Winne is not the only young single mother who has to find a way to follow her passion and honour her maternal duties.

“First of all Thank you to everyone who has offered to assist footballer Winnie Kamau in one way or another. We recognise that Winnie is not the only young single mother who has to find a way to follow her passion and honour her maternal duties and I applaud all mothers who do this in many fields (though taking up your HT break to breast feed is pretty amazing).

More does need to be done to not only provide facilities in stadiums and offices for mothers to breastfeed and change their babies but I trust our Women's reps when they say they will push that agenda” reads Carol Radull’s post.

Radull’s statement comes hours after the photo of Winnie Kamau breastfeeding her baby during half time break of a football match went viral.

"Winnie Wangui Kamau is a 23 year old single Mum who comes from Njambini. She was feeding her child during a half time break in a match pitting Njambini Women versus Karangatha women. The tournament was organized by Nyandarua Women Representative Hon. Faith Gitau to mark the International Women's Day celebrations last Monday..

When not training with her team 'Morvel Dadas' Winnie sells Safaricom airtime to make ends meet. I have spoken to Winnie who says she lives with her grandmother after her child's father took off"