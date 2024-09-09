The sports category has moved to a new website.

I'm deeply humbled - Cebbie Koks on finding peace in the chaos

Lynet Okumu

Cebbie Koks shares her gratitude for fan support during tough times.

Businesswoman Elseba Kokeyo, known as Cebbie Koks has spoken out about fan support amid reports that her ex-partner has moved on with another woman.

Cebbie, who has been a frequent target of social media bullying in the past expressed her gratitude for the support she has received during this time.

On September 9, Cebbie took to Instagram to express her appreciation for the overwhelming support she has received from her fans.

For the first time, she noted that she felt a sense of calmness and support from her online community.

In the past 3 days, I experienced something entirely different—a profound stillness. The internet, which often roars with cruelty, became unexpectedly calm for me,” she shared in her post.

Reflecting on her past experiences, Cebbie mentioned that she had previously faced harsh online criticism, been dragged through the mud, and dealt with rumours that negatively portrayed her.

However, this time around, she found solace in the kindness and support of her followers.

Cebbie continued to express her gratitude for the kind messages and support she received during this period. She described how strangers extended their grace and helped her feel whole again.

Felt the calmness around me and the favour, love, and immense support. This time; it was completely different. Strangers extended their grace, and, piece by piece, they helped hold me together. It was a kindness I had never encountered before,” she said.

Cebbie went on to emphasise that she does not take this support for granted, saying, “I am deeply humbled by this experience. Truly, God’s grace is sufficient, and I do not take it for granted. My heartfelt gratitude goes out to everyone who is with me and stood by me and continues to do so. Those who chose to uplift rather than tear down. Let us continue this journey together—growing, learning, and unlearning.”

She reassured her supporters that, even though she might not be able to respond to every message, call, or comment, she sees and appreciates all the support she has received.

Speaking to this writer, Cebbie hinted that the rumours about her ex-husband moving on might be true. She alleged that the woman in the picture was once a part of her circle of friends.

Cebbie and Steve Ogolla had a high-profile traditional wedding in December 2022. Despite the elaborate ceremony, rumours of their separation started circulating in mid-2023.

Initially, Cebbie dismissed these rumours in October 2022, but in January 2024, she unfollowed Steve on social media, deleted all their wedding and vacation photos, and changed her Instagram name from Mrs. Ogolla E. A. to Elseba Awuor Kokeyo.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
