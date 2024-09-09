I'm deeply humbled - Cebbie Koks on finding peace in the chaos

Businesswoman Elseba Kokeyo, known as Cebbie Koks has spoken out about fan support amid reports that her ex-partner has moved on with another woman.

Cebbie, who has been a frequent target of social media bullying in the past expressed her gratitude for the support she has received during this time.

Cebbie thanks fans for standing by her

On September 9, Cebbie took to Instagram to express her appreciation for the overwhelming support she has received from her fans.

For the first time, she noted that she felt a sense of calmness and support from her online community.

“In the past 3 days, I experienced something entirely different—a profound stillness. The internet, which often roars with cruelty, became unexpectedly calm for me,” she shared in her post.

Reflecting on her past experiences, Cebbie mentioned that she had previously faced harsh online criticism, been dragged through the mud, and dealt with rumours that negatively portrayed her.

However, this time around, she found solace in the kindness and support of her followers.

Cebbie continued to express her gratitude for the kind messages and support she received during this period. She described how strangers extended their grace and helped her feel whole again.

“Felt the calmness around me and the favour, love, and immense support. This time; it was completely different. Strangers extended their grace, and, piece by piece, they helped hold me together. It was a kindness I had never encountered before,” she said.

Cebbie went on to emphasise that she does not take this support for granted, saying, “I am deeply humbled by this experience. Truly, God’s grace is sufficient, and I do not take it for granted. My heartfelt gratitude goes out to everyone who is with me and stood by me and continues to do so. Those who chose to uplift rather than tear down. Let us continue this journey together—growing, learning, and unlearning.”

She reassured her supporters that, even though she might not be able to respond to every message, call, or comment, she sees and appreciates all the support she has received.

Cebbie Koks' marriage

Speaking to this writer, Cebbie hinted that the rumours about her ex-husband moving on might be true. She alleged that the woman in the picture was once a part of her circle of friends.

Cebbie and Steve Ogolla had a high-profile traditional wedding in December 2022. Despite the elaborate ceremony, rumours of their separation started circulating in mid-2023.