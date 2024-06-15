Timeline of Celine Dion's music glory before diagnosis with incurable health condition

Céline Dion, a French-Canadian singer, was born on March 30, 1968, in Charlemagne, Quebec, Canada. As the youngest of 14 children, she grew up in a musically inclined family.
Céline Dion is a French-Canadian singer best known for her chart-topping classics, including the unforgettable 'My Heart Will Go On' from the film 'Titanic', as well as numerous other hits that have solidified her place as one of the greatest vocalists of all time.
Her parents formed a group called Dion's Family, touring Canada when Céline was just a baby. They later opened a piano bar where young Céline often performed.
At age 12, Céline recorded a demo tape of a song she wrote with her mother. They sent it to René Angélil, a manager and producer, who was impressed and decided to manage her career.
He even mortgaged his house to finance her debut album, La Voix du bon Dieu. By the age of 18, Céline had released nine French albums and won several Felix and Juno awards.
1990-1992: Celine Dion's American breakthrough
Céline’s first English album, Unison, was released in 1990, featuring the hit single "Where Does My Heart Beat Now." Her significant breakthrough came in 1992 with the theme song for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, a duet with Peabo Bryson.
The song won a Grammy and an Academy Award, propelling her to international stardom. Her follow-up English album, Celine Dion, went gold in the U.S. and sold over 12 million copies worldwide.
1993-1996: Celine Dion's chart-topping hits and international fame
In 1993, Céline released The Colour of My Love, featuring hits like "The Power of Love" and "When I Fall in Love."
Her performance at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and her album Falling Into You further solidified her global fame, with the song "Because You Loved Me" topping the charts and winning Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Pop Album.
1997: 'Titanic' and global recognition
Céline’s career reached new heights in 1997 with the release of Titanic. She sang the theme song "My Heart Will Go On," which won an Academy Award for Best Song and became a worldwide hit.
The song was included in both the Titanic soundtrack and her album Let’s Talk About Love. This album featured collaborations with artists like Barbra Streisand and Luciano Pavarotti and sold 50 million records globally.
1998-1999: Celine Dion's continued success
In April 1998, Céline received the National Order of Quebec, the province’s highest honour. Later that year, she appeared on the televised concert Divas Live alongside Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey, and others.
Her relentless touring and recording earned her six Billboard Music Awards in 1998. Her extensive tour culminated in a concert in Montreal on December 31, 1999, to welcome the new millennium.
2000-2004: Celine Dion's personal life (Husband & children)
In 1994, Céline married her manager, René Angélil. The couple had three children together.
After taking a break from her career in 2000 to focus on her family, Céline returned in 2002 with the album A New Day Has Come.
She then began a long-term residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, which was immensely successful. Céline returned to creating French-language albums with 2003’s 1 Fille & 4 Types and collaborated on a children's music album in 2004.
2014-2016: Celine Dion's health struggles & René's death
In 2014, Céline took another break from her career to care for René, who was battling throat cancer. He passed away in January 2016.
During this period, Céline also faced her own health issues, including throat inflammation that prevented her from performing.
Céline resumed performing in 2016 with a summer tour and continued her Las Vegas residency until 2019.
In September 2019, she released three new singles and embarked on a world tour to support her upcoming album, Courage, which debuted atop the Billboard 200.
2020-2023: Celine Dion diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome
In December 2022, Céline revealed she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder causing severe muscle spasms.
This condition affected her ability to walk and use her vocal cords, leading her to cancel and postpone several tour dates. In May 2023, Céline canceled the remainder of her world tour to focus on her health.
On May 23, 2024, Celine Dion released the first trailer for her documentary 'I Am Celine Dion'.
The documentary chronicles her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, providing fans with a glimpse into how her diagnosis has impacted her physically and emotionally, as well as her journey to return to the stage.