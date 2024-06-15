Timeline of Celine Dion's music glory before diagnosis with incurable health condition

Her parents formed a group called Dion's Family, touring Canada when Céline was just a baby. They later opened a piano bar where young Céline often performed.

At age 12, Céline recorded a demo tape of a song she wrote with her mother. They sent it to René Angélil, a manager and producer, who was impressed and decided to manage her career.

Dion was a formidable force in the '90s. This power ballad was actually a cover of a Pandora's Box song, but it didn't become the iconic song it is today until her version in 1996. The song's crescendos give the song a force that is impossible to ignore. Business Insider USA

ADVERTISEMENT

He even mortgaged his house to finance her debut album, La Voix du bon Dieu. By the age of 18, Céline had released nine French albums and won several Felix and Juno awards.

1990-1992: Celine Dion's American breakthrough

Céline’s first English album, Unison, was released in 1990, featuring the hit single "Where Does My Heart Beat Now." Her significant breakthrough came in 1992 with the theme song for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, a duet with Peabo Bryson.

The song won a Grammy and an Academy Award, propelling her to international stardom. Her follow-up English album, Celine Dion, went gold in the U.S. and sold over 12 million copies worldwide.

This love song was Celine Dion's first No. 1 single, and it sat at No. 1 for four weeks in 1994. The song, which is a cover of Jennifer Rush's 1984 song, even garnered Dion a Grammy nomination for best female pop vocal performance. Business Insider USA

ADVERTISEMENT

1993-1996: Celine Dion's chart-topping hits and international fame

In 1993, Céline released The Colour of My Love, featuring hits like "The Power of Love" and "When I Fall in Love."

Her performance at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and her album Falling Into You further solidified her global fame, with the song "Because You Loved Me" topping the charts and winning Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Pop Album.

1997: 'Titanic' and global recognition

Céline’s career reached new heights in 1997 with the release of Titanic. She sang the theme song "My Heart Will Go On," which won an Academy Award for Best Song and became a worldwide hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song was included in both the Titanic soundtrack and her album Let’s Talk About Love. This album featured collaborations with artists like Barbra Streisand and Luciano Pavarotti and sold 50 million records globally.

Business Insider USA

1998-1999: Celine Dion's continued success

In April 1998, Céline received the National Order of Quebec, the province’s highest honour. Later that year, she appeared on the televised concert Divas Live alongside Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey, and others.

Her relentless touring and recording earned her six Billboard Music Awards in 1998. Her extensive tour culminated in a concert in Montreal on December 31, 1999, to welcome the new millennium.

ADVERTISEMENT

2000-2004: Celine Dion's personal life (Husband & children)

In 1994, Céline married her manager, René Angélil. The couple had three children together.

Business Insider USA

After taking a break from her career in 2000 to focus on her family, Céline returned in 2002 with the album A New Day Has Come.

She then began a long-term residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, which was immensely successful. Céline returned to creating French-language albums with 2003’s 1 Fille & 4 Types and collaborated on a children's music album in 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT

2014-2016: Celine Dion's health struggles & René's death

In 2014, Céline took another break from her career to care for René, who was battling throat cancer. He passed away in January 2016.

ece-auto-gen

During this period, Céline also faced her own health issues, including throat inflammation that prevented her from performing.

Céline resumed performing in 2016 with a summer tour and continued her Las Vegas residency until 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

In September 2019, she released three new singles and embarked on a world tour to support her upcoming album, Courage, which debuted atop the Billboard 200.

ece-auto-gen

2020-2023: Celine Dion diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome

In December 2022, Céline revealed she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder causing severe muscle spasms.

This condition affected her ability to walk and use her vocal cords, leading her to cancel and postpone several tour dates. In May 2023, Céline canceled the remainder of her world tour to focus on her health.

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 23, 2024, Celine Dion released the first trailer for her documentary 'I Am Celine Dion'.

The "My Heart Will Go On" crooner was born March 30. Business Insider USA