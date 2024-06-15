The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Timeline of Celine Dion's music glory before diagnosis with incurable health condition

Lynet Okumu

Céline Dion is a French-Canadian singer best known for her chart-topping classics, including the unforgettable 'My Heart Will Go On' from the film 'Titanic', as well as numerous other hits that have solidified her place as one of the greatest vocalists of all time.

A collage images of singer Celine Dion
A collage images of singer Celine Dion

Céline Dion, a French-Canadian singer, was born on March 30, 1968, in Charlemagne, Quebec, Canada. As the youngest of 14 children, she grew up in a musically inclined family.

Her parents formed a group called Dion's Family, touring Canada when Céline was just a baby. They later opened a piano bar where young Céline often performed.

At age 12, Céline recorded a demo tape of a song she wrote with her mother. They sent it to René Angélil, a manager and producer, who was impressed and decided to manage her career.

A past image of the younger Celine Dion
A past image of the younger Celine Dion Dion was a formidable force in the '90s. This power ballad was actually a cover of a Pandora's Box song, but it didn't become the iconic song it is today until her version in 1996.
ADVERTISEMENT

He even mortgaged his house to finance her debut album, La Voix du bon Dieu. By the age of 18, Céline had released nine French albums and won several Felix and Juno awards.

Céline’s first English album, Unison, was released in 1990, featuring the hit single "Where Does My Heart Beat Now." Her significant breakthrough came in 1992 with the theme song for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, a duet with Peabo Bryson.

The song won a Grammy and an Academy Award, propelling her to international stardom. Her follow-up English album, Celine Dion, went gold in the U.S. and sold over 12 million copies worldwide.

A past image of the younger Celine Dion
A past image of the younger Celine Dion This love song was Celine Dion's first No. 1 single, and it sat at No. 1 for four weeks in 1994. The song, which is a cover of Jennifer Rush's 1984 song, even garnered Dion a Grammy nomination for best female pop vocal performance.
ADVERTISEMENT

In 1993, Céline released The Colour of My Love, featuring hits like "The Power of Love" and "When I Fall in Love."

Her performance at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and her album Falling Into You further solidified her global fame, with the song "Because You Loved Me" topping the charts and winning Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Pop Album.

Céline’s career reached new heights in 1997 with the release of Titanic. She sang the theme song "My Heart Will Go On," which won an Academy Award for Best Song and became a worldwide hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song was included in both the Titanic soundtrack and her album Let’s Talk About Love. This album featured collaborations with artists like Barbra Streisand and Luciano Pavarotti and sold 50 million records globally.

Celine Dion on the Red Carpet at the 59TH annual Grammy Awards in 2017.
Celine Dion on the Red Carpet at the 59TH annual Grammy Awards in 2017.

In April 1998, Céline received the National Order of Quebec, the province’s highest honour. Later that year, she appeared on the televised concert Divas Live alongside Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey, and others.

Her relentless touring and recording earned her six Billboard Music Awards in 1998. Her extensive tour culminated in a concert in Montreal on December 31, 1999, to welcome the new millennium.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1994, Céline married her manager, René Angélil. The couple had three children together.

Celine Dion onstage at the 66th Grammy Awards.
Celine Dion onstage at the 66th Grammy Awards.

After taking a break from her career in 2000 to focus on her family, Céline returned in 2002 with the album A New Day Has Come.

She then began a long-term residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, which was immensely successful. Céline returned to creating French-language albums with 2003’s 1 Fille & 4 Types and collaborated on a children's music album in 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2014, Céline took another break from her career to care for René, who was battling throat cancer. He passed away in January 2016.

Celine Dion and husband, René Angélil
Celine Dion and husband, René Angélil

During this period, Céline also faced her own health issues, including throat inflammation that prevented her from performing.

Céline resumed performing in 2016 with a summer tour and continued her Las Vegas residency until 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

In September 2019, she released three new singles and embarked on a world tour to support her upcoming album, Courage, which debuted atop the Billboard 200.

Celine Dion
Celine Dion

In December 2022, Céline revealed she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder causing severe muscle spasms.

This condition affected her ability to walk and use her vocal cords, leading her to cancel and postpone several tour dates. In May 2023, Céline canceled the remainder of her world tour to focus on her health.

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 23, 2024, Celine Dion released the first trailer for her documentary 'I Am Celine Dion'.

Celine Dion
Celine Dion The "My Heart Will Go On" crooner was born March 30.

The documentary chronicles her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, providing fans with a glimpse into how her diagnosis has impacted her physically and emotionally, as well as her journey to return to the stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

