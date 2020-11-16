Singer Tanasha Donna took her fans by surprise after it emerged that she has followed Diamond Platnumz again on her son Naseeb Jnr’s Instagram account.

A cross check done by Pulse Live, indicates that currently Naseeb Jnr only follows three people on Instagram; that’s Tanasha Donna, Diamond Platnumz and Hamisa Mobetto’s son Dylan.

This came as change of heart for the former NRG Radio presenter basing on the fact that in March, she pulled a fast one on her baby daddy, Chibu Dangote after their breakup.

Diamond and Tanasha Donna

Unfollowing the Dangotes

At that particular time, Ms Donna edited out Diamond’s name from her son’s profile as well as unfollowing him on all her social media platforms, cutting links with all things that might remind her of the Dangote’s.

The Instagram profile of Naseeb Junior used to read, “Tanasha Donna and Diamond Platnumz’s son” but after their breakup she changed it to, “Tanasha Donna’s son”. Currently it reads “Hey there, name is Naseeb Junior, but you can call me NJ. 👶🏽🥰 | Born on October 2nd | Libra ♎️ |”.

Last Friday, Ms Donna’s baby daddy Chibu Dangote also shocked many with his comment on Naseeb Jnr’s photos, basing on the fact that previously he had been blocked from accessing his son’s page.

Tanasha Donna with Naseeb Junior

Turning 1 year Old

On October 2nd, when Naseeb Junior was turning 1 year old, Donna described him as the best gift she could’ve ever asked for, confessing that his arrival changed a lot of things in her life.

She disclosed that the presence of Junior in her life has taught her how to forgive and not hold grudges.

“On this very day, October 2nd, 2019... Allah blessed me with the best gift I could’ve ever asked for... After almost 20 hours of active labour, almost 11 months later, you were still too comfy in mommy’s tummy, didnt wanna come out, but before we knew it, you blessed us with your presence as you came into this world... Words can not express how proud I am to be your mother, how much I enjoy taking care of you, and I surely hope you will enjoy your little bday party today as we come together to Thank Allah that you turned 1 today. You’re so smart & intelligent, so kind & caring, always smiling & happy, you taught me what love is, you taught me forgiveness, you taught me not to hold grudges…” shared Donna.