Singer Tanasha Donna Oketch has strongly refuted claims that she used her Tanzania baby daddy Diamond Platnumz to rise to fame.

According to the mother of one, she genuinely loved the WCB boss and was very loyal to him, a fact Diamond knew because he sometimes could go through her phone.

“Not at all, I genuinely loved him, he knows that. I was loyal to him. He could take my phone and go through my phone so comfortably and he used to say it himself he knew that I was loyal to him. I believe that if I didn’t love him I wouldn’t be loyal to him or I would do things behind his back or get nervous when he holds my phone. But I genuinely loved him,” said Ms Donna.

Tanasha Donna responds to claims of using Diamond for fame

Tanasha mentioned that when they began dating, she was against them having the relationship public, but Chibu would later on go public.

The Sawa hit maker reiterated that she loved Diamond Platnumz with her all and she always will love him as the father of her son, Naseeb Junior.

She also made it clear that she has since moved on, after they parted ways as a couple.

“I did not use him to climb to the top as a matter of fact in the beginning I was against putting our relationship in the public. If my intention was to really get clout out of this, I would be like post me do this, do that. In the beginning, I was against putting our relationship in the media but later on he would do it but then no I would like to cut off those claims. That’s a man I genuinely loved, that a man I will always have love for. I’ve moved on but I will always have love for him because at the end of the day he’s the father of my son,” said Tanasha Donna in an interview with Tuko.

Ms Donna acknowledged that Diamond only contributed to the numbers on her songs but did not influence his music career, because they met at a time she had already recorded songs on her own.