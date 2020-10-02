Diamond Platnumz and Tanasha Donna’s son Naseeb Junior is turning 1-year-old and her mother has penned down beautiful message that will melt your heart.

In her message, Ms Donna has described Naseeb as the best gift she could’ve ever asked for, confessing that his arrival changed a lot of things in her life.

She disclosed that the presence of Junior in her life has taught her how to forgive and not hold grudges.

Tanasha Donna with Naseeb Junior

Tanasha Donna's message to Son Naseeb Junior

“On this very day, October 2nd, 2019... Allah blessed me with the best gift I could’ve ever asked for... After almost 20 hours of active labour, almost 11 months later, you were still too comfy in mommy’s tummy, didnt wanna come out, but before we knew it, you blessed us with your presence as you came into this world... Words can not express how proud I am to be your mother, how much I enjoy taking care of you, and I surely hope you will enjoy your little bday party today as we come together to Thank Allah that you turned 1 today. You’re so smart & intelligent, so kind & caring, always smiling & happy, you taught me what love is, you taught me forgiveness, you taught me not to hold grudges.

You taught me to be the best mother I can possibly be, you taught me to work hard, you taught me all this by simply being here. Im not perfect, but for you I try to be the best person I can possibly be... Your smile gives me eternal peace, your presence gives me unmeasurable happiness. May Allah bless you & in many more ways in the years to come & always know that mommy got your back no matter what. @naseeb.junior @naseeb.junior 🥰😇 (Turning 1 photoshoot otw)” reads Tanasha’s post on Naseeb Junior.

Junior who was born on October 2nd, shares the same Birthday date with his father Naseeb Abdul Juma aka Diamond Platnumz.

Birthday wishes

Mama Dangote “Happy birthday pacha zangu mimi ❤ @naseeb.junior @diamondplatnumz”

nabillamuller “Happiest birthday to our baby! May Allah guide and protect you and Mummy always... cant wait to come and spoil you and disturb mummy... God bless you baby Naseeb 🧡🧡🙏🏾🙏🏾🎉🎉🎉”

hamisamobetto “Happiest birthday to mtoto wetu .... Tunakupenda sanaaaaaah❤️”

jumalokole2 “😭HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🍰 Tom kaka 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 love u naseeb 💕”

fahyvanny “Happy birthday my toto @naseeb.junior 😘😘❤️”

chokuu “Happy Birthday Nasib @tanashadonna”

fineapple.ll ‘Happy Birthday To Nasseb Jr!!😊”

g.0.a._t “Weeeew...that caption...u go mamma..u strong...one of dah strongest mums in thee world..... 🐐🔥”

malika_designer “Happy birthday to you baby boy💙💙💙”