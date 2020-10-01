Musician, Timmy Tdat has officially joined the list of Kenyan celebrities who own costly mansions, after investing part of their daily earnings.

On Thursday, Tdat took to Instagram to share exquisite photos of his almost complete home, an act that excited a section of his 654K followers.

Tdat’s costly house, attracted lots of congratulatory message from his Insta-family, who lauded him for putting up a nice resting place.

Check out photos of Timmy Tdat’s almost complete mansion, fans react

Following the update, the artiste has now joined the growing list of celebrities in Kenya who have built their own houses.

Other celebrities who have shared photos of their house include; Jalang’o, Teddy B Producer, Comedian Oga Obinna, Anthony Ndiema and singer Sudi Boy.

Reactions

djshiti_comedian “Congratulations Jamach 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 Tafuta bibi sasa siati ugeuze hiyo nyumba Lodging ya karumaindo kubadilisha mangeus coz Shakila atatuambia tu...😎”

emmanuelmwashumbe ‘Maliza tuje tufungue chombo broo good job 💥💥💥💥”

generationkaka “Oya timmy kitu cha kupanda chataka pillars icho. Shaka langu iwe ata slab haijaekewa,earthqwek kidogo tu utajua haujui😂😂😂😂”

ndungu_tosh “I wish I could see it in 3D ju sijathibitisha kama engineer haijanifurahisha”

juel_bigdeal “Hii ndo ujanja wasanii wengi hawaradi💥👊”

alfrizza “Kwa wenye hawajui mziki ni kazi big up kasabuni”

bwomamichael “Hakuna nguzo mzee imekuwaje”

stevemulwa1 ‘No pillars 🤔 ,that Contractor should be sued .....congratulations”

juacaligenge “Buda!!!!! Hapo sawa!!! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏”

hakib_boy_official ‘Sasa ubaya ni ushago sasa😀”

djjr254 ‘This Is Amazing Bro, GOD Made This Happen! Kazi Safi sana”

kenzomatata ‘Congratulations ous 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌”

ndichu.j “Mbona haina columns 🤔.chuma za doshi muhimu”

theaddicted_ke ‘Ati unaconfuse haters na scandal😂😂😂😂na unajenga bungalow”

clemohpr “tttttttttttttttt.....may God continue blessing you”

loureensamantha “Proud of you sweetheart💞 good job”

