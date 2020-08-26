KTN cum Radio Maisha Presenter Anthony Ndiema has shared exquisite photos of a huge Mansion he has built in his village in Trans Nzoia County.

On Tuesday, Ndiema put up six photos of his costly house that is almost complete, capturing the transformation the house has undergone since he started building it.

“Then and now...My earthly father’s house has many rooms😅 #MunguMkubwa,” Ndiema captioned his photos.

Check Out KTN’s Anthony Ndiema’s costly home in the village (Photos)

Following the update, the media personality has now joined the growing list of celebrities in Kenya who own mansions upcountry.

Ndiema’s costly house, attracted lots of congratulatory message from his Insta-family, who lauded him for putting up a nice resting place in the village.

Photos

Reactions

djkrowbar “Budaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa ya Mungu ni mengi”

dj2one2 “Congratulations brother. This is beautiful”

chriskirwa “🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿”

alimanzuley ‘Good stuff”

evelynwanjiru_a “Waoooo👏👏👏👏”

teddythadeejay “God is doing it 🙌”

mercymasikamuguro “Wooow”

loftymatambo “Wow!!🔥🔥🔥 Hongera kaka!”

joydoreenbiira “Beautiful 👌🏽”

didimanmusic “Congrats mzitoooooo”

mojishortbabaa “Congratulations mzito”

guzman_mikidadi “Well in brother”

mrseedofficial “Congratulations baba”

chris001ke “Congratulations my jirani in kitale”

mcatricky “🙌🙌🙌💪💪 hapo sawa bro”

masiememo “Introduce me to this God you serve”

syombuaosiany “Congratulations👌👌”

jaqibwayo “Wow.. We are very sorry bro. I am super excited for you. Congratulations 🙏🙏”

Other celebrities who have shared photos of their house include; Jalang’o, Teddy B Producer, Comedian Oga Obinna and singer Sudi Boy.

Jalang'o's House

Check out Jalango’s Costly Mansion in the village (Photos)

Teddy B's Mansion

Producer Teddy B shows off his almost complete Mansion

Sudi Boy's House

Singer Sudi Boy shows off his new mansion

Obinna's home