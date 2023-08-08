Churchill answers question of who is the next comedy kingpin in Kenya

Speaking during an interview with local media houses on August 7, Churchill reflected on his own experiences, highlighting the evolving journey of Kenyan comedians from being acknowledged as comedians to creative entrepreneurs, and now the creative economy.

Evolution of comedy industry in Kenya

With pride, Churchill emphasized the transformative evolution of the comedy industry. He recalled the days when they were known simply as comedians, then entertainers, and finally, as the industry expanded, it became part of the creative economy.

"The entire CBC is about the creative economy. Am so glad and excited that tumetoka mahali tulikuwa tunaitwa comedians, then we became entertainers. Then wakaanza kushindwa what is this? Ikakua creative, but creative what?" Churchill said.

Churchill Pulse Live Kenya

The funny man expressed delight in witnessing this growth and acknowledged the significant potential the creative economy holds in supporting livelihoods.

"Then wakaona maybe there is some money, ikaitwa economy. Am so glad i have been able to see it grow to become an economy because that is what it is. It can support livelihoods," he said.

Churchill - Anyone can become the next kingpin of comedy in Kenya

Churchill dispelled the notion of a single kingpin, asserting that anyone can become the next influential figure in Kenyan comedy industry through hard work and consistency.

He acknowledged extraordinary talents like Eddie Butita , highlighting his dedication and perseverance as examples of success.

"Anyone can become anyone really. The opportunities are limitless. It's not about tunashindana na nani. Kingpin sio mimi nichague, you can create a whole community. Mimi ntabaki na wale wangu kidogo na ntatosheka nao, " he said.

Churchill Show set to make a comeback on March 19 via TV47 Pulse Live Kenya

According to Churchill, the opportunities are limitless, and the comedy industry welcomes individuals who are passionate and committed to their craft.

Churchill's advise to young comedians

Offering valuable advice to young people, Churchill emphasized the importance of differentiating one's identification card name from the brand they aim to build.

He stressed that a brand is a promise that comes with consistency. While social media might tempt individuals to create an illusion, Churchill encouraged aspiring comedians to remain grounded in reality and focus on genuine growth and progress.

"Young people, if you get a minute to listen to this, you need to differentiate the name on your identification card form the brand that you want to build.

"A brand is a promise that comes with consistency. Social media ni rahisi sana kufake it. Lakini reality ya maisha ni vizuri ibaki reality. Grow in progress, usidanganywe na camera," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya