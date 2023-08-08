The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Churchill answers question of who is the next comedy kingpin in Kenya

Lynet Okumu

Here is what Churchill said about who will be the next kingpin of comedy industry in Kenya

Churchill Daniel Ndambuki
Churchill Daniel Ndambuki

Daniel Ndambuki, widely known as Churchill recently shared his thoughts on the future of the comedy industry and the transformation it has undergone.

Recommended articles

Speaking during an interview with local media houses on August 7, Churchill reflected on his own experiences, highlighting the evolving journey of Kenyan comedians from being acknowledged as comedians to creative entrepreneurs, and now the creative economy.

With pride, Churchill emphasized the transformative evolution of the comedy industry. He recalled the days when they were known simply as comedians, then entertainers, and finally, as the industry expanded, it became part of the creative economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The entire CBC is about the creative economy. Am so glad and excited that tumetoka mahali tulikuwa tunaitwa comedians, then we became entertainers. Then wakaanza kushindwa what is this? Ikakua creative, but creative what?" Churchill said.

Churchill
Churchill Churchill Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Churchill & Priscilla Wa Imani's doctored picture delights fans

The funny man expressed delight in witnessing this growth and acknowledged the significant potential the creative economy holds in supporting livelihoods.

"Then wakaona maybe there is some money, ikaitwa economy. Am so glad i have been able to see it grow to become an economy because that is what it is. It can support livelihoods," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Churchill dispelled the notion of a single kingpin, asserting that anyone can become the next influential figure in Kenyan comedy industry through hard work and consistency.

He acknowledged extraordinary talents like Eddie Butita , highlighting his dedication and perseverance as examples of success.

"Anyone can become anyone really. The opportunities are limitless. It's not about tunashindana na nani. Kingpin sio mimi nichague, you can create a whole community. Mimi ntabaki na wale wangu kidogo na ntatosheka nao, " he said.

Churchill Show set to make a comeback on March 19 via TV47
Churchill Show set to make a comeback on March 19 via TV47 Churchill Show set to make a comeback on March 19 via TV47 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

According to Churchill, the opportunities are limitless, and the comedy industry welcomes individuals who are passionate and committed to their craft.

Offering valuable advice to young people, Churchill emphasized the importance of differentiating one's identification card name from the brand they aim to build.

He stressed that a brand is a promise that comes with consistency. While social media might tempt individuals to create an illusion, Churchill encouraged aspiring comedians to remain grounded in reality and focus on genuine growth and progress.

"Young people, if you get a minute to listen to this, you need to differentiate the name on your identification card form the brand that you want to build.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A brand is a promise that comes with consistency. Social media ni rahisi sana kufake it. Lakini reality ya maisha ni vizuri ibaki reality. Grow in progress, usidanganywe na camera," he said.

Churchill Ndambuki in a photo shared on January 20, 2023.
Churchill Ndambuki in a photo shared on January 20, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Churchill-led Talanta Hela Committee hits bump after court ruling

Living within one's means and maintaining authenticity are key ingredients to long-lasting success.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

We were just not meant to be - Janet Mbugua reflects on past feelings in disbelief

We were just not meant to be - Janet Mbugua reflects on past feelings in disbelief

DJ Mo gives details of Sh50M 6-bedroom mansion

DJ Mo gives details of Sh50M 6-bedroom mansion

Churchill answers question of who is the next comedy kingpin in Kenya

Churchill answers question of who is the next comedy kingpin in Kenya

Fitness coach turns heads on the streets of Kampala [Watch]

Fitness coach turns heads on the streets of Kampala [Watch]

Kennedy Rapudo opens up about his lucrative travel company earning him millions

Kennedy Rapudo opens up about his lucrative travel company earning him millions

Reason behind cancellation of Akothee's Ng'iya Girls invitation

Reason behind cancellation of Akothee's Ng'iya Girls invitation

I lost Sh180,000 supporting his dreams - Anne Stella Karimi shares

I lost Sh180,000 supporting his dreams - Anne Stella Karimi shares

Kwambox bashes Diamond for hating on Burna Boy's vocals

Kwambox bashes Diamond for hating on Burna Boy's vocals

Nadia Mukami explains decision to exclude Arrow Bwoy from her project

Nadia Mukami explains decision to exclude Arrow Bwoy from her project

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kamene Goro & her husband, DJ Bonez

Kamene walks out on DJ Bonez after he defended ex-girlfriend in a show

Diana Marua

Diana Marua: I made out with another guy while my boyfriend was driving

'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire and her ex-partner Dan Sonko

'Sultana' actor Winnie Bwire reaffirms ex-fiancé's words 1 month after announcing split

Caroline Mutoko during her farewell ceremony at Radio Africa offices on August 3, 2023

How Caroline Mutoko's last day at Radio Africa was made special