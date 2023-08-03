The sports category has moved to a new website.

date 2023-08-03

Churchill & Priscilla Wa Imani's doctored picture delights fans

Lynet Okumu

Churchill & Priscilla Wa Imani left fans amazed with a creatively photoshopped picture

A recent Instagram post by renowned comedian Churchill and TikToker Priscilla Wa Imani has set the internet ablaze with humorous reactions.

The photo, shared on August 3 featured him and Priscilla seemingly swapping heads through a clever Photoshop edit, resulting in a hilarious and eye-catching image.

The photo, which quickly gained traction, showcased Churchill's head on Priscilla Wa Imani's body, and vice versa, creating a comical visual.

TikToker Priscilla Wa Imani & Comedian Churchill
READ: Churchill-led Talanta Hela Committee hits bump after court ruling

Fans were delighted with the playful stunt and couldn't help but share their amusement online.

Many viewers appreciated the light-heartedness of the photo, acknowledging it as a harmless joke between the two entertainers.

Churchill, known for his witty humour, didn't miss an opportunity to tickle the funny bones of his followers.

"Seriously…Waaraa this?" Churchill humorously questioned.

However, amidst the laughter, some expressed concern that this light-hearted trend might be indicative of a larger societal shift.

Churchill Daniel Ndambuki
The shift entails a growing trend in Kenya, where several male celebrities have been sharing pictures of themselves dressed as women on social media.

This trend, often dubbed the 'wife's handbag challenge, involves husbands holding their wives' handbags and mimicking stereotypical female poses and behaviour.

The challenge seems to tap into the idea of exploring and embracing vulnerability, with men trying to experience what it feels like to be in women's shoes.

Participants often don lipstick and don cute dresses to accentuate the transformation.

A collage image of Kabi wa Jesus and Bahati
Some of the notable Kenyan celebrities who have taken part in this challenge include Terence Creative, Bahati, and Kabi Wa Jesus.

williejonespreachermusic Hii haunge post umeanza kuchoma, kidogo tu ukue classified na wale ma celeb tunaona wakifanya hii umama. We rank you sir

nguvu_za_kiume_za_kudumu_Kama tulivyokubaliana wanaume Show show tu wanawake watukimbie kwa mambo mengine

nyambura_wendo You must have been a beautiful bebe

leonard_lucerna Umejivaa Kaa bibi wa pastor wetu

