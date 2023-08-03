Churchill & Priscilla Wa Imani's doctored picture delights fans

The photo, shared on August 3 featured him and Priscilla seemingly swapping heads through a clever Photoshop edit, resulting in a hilarious and eye-catching image.

Churchill, Priscilla wa Imani's photo that broke the internet

The photo, which quickly gained traction, showcased Churchill's head on Priscilla Wa Imani's body, and vice versa, creating a comical visual.

Fans were delighted with the playful stunt and couldn't help but share their amusement online.

Many viewers appreciated the light-heartedness of the photo, acknowledging it as a harmless joke between the two entertainers.

Churchill, known for his witty humour, didn't miss an opportunity to tickle the funny bones of his followers.

"Seriously…Waaraa this?" Churchill humorously questioned.

Fans show concern for Churchill

However, amidst the laughter, some expressed concern that this light-hearted trend might be indicative of a larger societal shift.

The shift entails a growing trend in Kenya, where several male celebrities have been sharing pictures of themselves dressed as women on social media.

This trend, often dubbed the 'wife's handbag challenge, involves husbands holding their wives' handbags and mimicking stereotypical female poses and behaviour.

Unpacking the 'Wife's handbag challenge'

The challenge seems to tap into the idea of exploring and embracing vulnerability, with men trying to experience what it feels like to be in women's shoes.

Participants often don lipstick and don cute dresses to accentuate the transformation.

Some of the notable Kenyan celebrities who have taken part in this challenge include Terence Creative, Bahati, and Kabi Wa Jesus.

Here are some reactions from Instagram

williejonespreachermusic Hii haunge post umeanza kuchoma, kidogo tu ukue classified na wale ma celeb tunaona wakifanya hii umama. We rank you sir

nguvu_za_kiume_za_kudumu_Kama tulivyokubaliana wanaume Show show tu wanawake watukimbie kwa mambo mengine

nyambura_wendo You must have been a beautiful bebe