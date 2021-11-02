Watch Churchill get emotional after Terence and Milly's birthday gift

Churchill hosted the Big Laugh Festival over the weekend to celebrate his birthday and return of comedy events at Quivers Lounge.

Terence who was a scriptwriter and creative director for Churchill Show returned to the stage as Papa Freddy, which is a character in which he poses as a fraudster from Congo.

He was joined by his wife Milly Chebby who is also a content creator and they both handed their former boss the new iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The phone ranges from Sh135,000 to Sh192,000 in kenya

He also disclosed that the Papa Freddy character was created on Churchill Show and thanked the comedian for giving him a platform to grow his career.

“That’s your gift from Terence and I. You have been a supportive mentor, you employed us and that is how we met, may God bless you,” Milly said.

Churchill was dumbfounded and could not find words to express his gratitude, and only managed to hug them dearly.

Love brewed at Churchill Show.

Terence was an actor at the Kenya National Theatre before he became a creative developer on comedy shows such as Jalang’o with the Money and Churchill Show.

Milly joined the team in 2013 and as Terence showed her the ropes in her new job, their friendship blossomed.

Milly was still working for the Office of the Prime Minister until 2015 when she decided to work as a full-time producer on Churchill Show.

Ndambuki also helped the couple during a rough patch of their marriage when Terence was accused of cheating on his wife.

“We need to thank our boss Ndambuki. He’s been our mentor and friend. In fact that time when all was happening alikuwa anatuambia keep it rooted, don’t answer anyone, don’t say anything, and just be easy,” said Milly Chebby in a past interview.

According to Terence, the cheating scandal involving 19-year-old Anita Soina taught him a lot of lessons that included their growth as a family.