Churchill Show host, Daniel Ndambuki, and Esther Akoth aka Akothee are the among celebrities appointed to various roles in president William Ruto’s government.
Churchill, Kate Actress, Akothee and Wahu land jobs in Ruto's government
Radio host Jimmi Gathu and Azziad Nasenya also among those appointed
The duo was appointed alongside Azziad Nasenya, radio host Jimmi Gathu musician Rosemary Wahu Kagwi and actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress among others to serve in the Talanta Hela Creative Technical Committee.
The appointments were made in Gazette Notice dated Friday, February 9, by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.
The notice indicated that the committee is tasked with revitalising the creative industry with the committee members serving for three years.
"The role of the committee will be to propose reliable systems for the seamless and accountable collection and distribution of royalties to all creatives.
"Additionally, it will propose implementation frameworks for the creatives economy plan” read the notice in part.
Churchill will serve as the committee’s chairperson.
Others in the committee are Kizito Makhande, Susan Ekasiba, Awadhi Salim Awadhi and Douglas Kipkirui Langat.
"This creative committee shall also deploy the digital space in talent search, identification, nurturing and exposure” and will also "establish a robust framework to monetize the creatives sector to expand employment opportunities and support Kenya's economic growth," added the statement.
The establishment of the committee and the appointments are part of President William Ruto’s pledge to support the creative industry.
As part of his campaigns, the head of state held several meetings with artistes in which he promised to support them by addressing the challenges they raised during the meetings.
