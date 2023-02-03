Phil Director roasts wife in birthday message as she turns a year older

In his birthday message, Phil said it was time his wife dropped heels from his wardrobe and embraced flat shoes and took more supplements as well.

“Happiest birthday Super Woman! Sasa siku za kuvaa heels zimefika tamati (heel-wearing days are now over). Let's embrace Bata Ngomas please...also nishawekelea supu ya mifupa na order ya supplements is on the way (I am also boiling bone soup and an order of supplements is on the way),” Phil wrote on his Instagram.

Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of two also received more birthday wishes from friends and fans.

Captainotoyo Happy happiest birthday @kate_actress You are a great soul. Zidi kubarikiwa Inshaalah🤲🏿 Happy birthday

Caroline.mutoko Happy Birthday you wonderful soul. Once I get back, we pop a bottle

Kalekyemumo Happiest Birthday star 🌟 May the Lord bless you in every way!!

Drzippyokoth 🔥🔥 Happy Blessed Birthday to @kate_actress great wishes to greater heights in the years ahead

Skylerjames78 Happiest birthday to the most inspirational woman ..you are an idol cate..May the Lord grant you all your heart desires as you enter the new year in ur life..God bless❤️..happy birthday queen

Kate Actress during Wakanda Forever launch

Kate Actress has grown more popular not because of her presence in film sets alone but because of her sense of fashion as well.

During the launch of the movie 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' in Kenya, Kate dazzled with a great outfit that had her steal the show.

Pulse Live Kenya

She revealed she spends not less than Sh100,000 on her outfits for events which makes her stand out.

"I do not think there is a day Naomi and I spent less than Sh100,000 when you look at the whole event from transport, outfit, fabrics, and stylist, it is very expensive and you cannot keep doing it, that is why I do not attend all event," she said.