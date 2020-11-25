Classic 105 Evening Drive Presenter Terry Muikamba has landed a new TV job as the host a new show dubbed "Mega Deals Show" that will be airing on KTN.

In an update seen by Pulse Live, an excited Ms Muikamba mentioned that she is happy to be scaling new heights in her career, although she had never pictured herself on TV.

Going per the details shared by the media personality, the Mega Deals Show will start airing from December 2nd, 2020.

“And we are on TV Now. We have been working on a new project. It terrifies me. I have been telling myself ”do it afraid” every day. Tv was never in my plan but here we are... @megadealske is our new baby and I will do it afraid. Starting 2nd Dec on KTN.Oh it will be live too! So be kind 💕💕” shared Terry Muikamba.

Ms Muikamba’s announcement attracted lots of congratulatory messages from her insta-family, who wished her well in her new venture.

shikshaarora “So happy for you baby girl ❤️ congratulations 😘😘😘 @terrymuikamba”

teacherwanjiku “🙌🙌🙌🙌”

queengathoni “Let’s get it!!!! 💪🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🔥❤️”

caterira “🤗🤗🤗 Congratulations”

nonsiziagnes “Yeah🙌👏congratulations girl😍”

itscynthiamwangi “I'm so proud of you. 🔥🔥🔥”

captainotoyo “Good luck darling, You need it. Mungu Mbele.🙏”

ickndeda “Heeeeeey!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 This is great! Congratulations”

theemwalimurachel “Congratulations! 🎉”

thatchicklyndan “🙌🙌doing a happy 💃💃💃 for you!!!🔥”

Terry Muikamba’s Journey

Before landing at Classic 105 in 2017, Terry used to work for Royal Media Services owned station HOT 96 alongside Willis Raburu, hosting the Mid-morning show.

Although she is making a killing in radio after only a few years, Terry had not seen herself pursuing radio as a career though she had a brief stint in radio at 17. At 18, Terry joined Law school before changing her mind for media and communication.

She joined Homeboyz Academy where she refined her skills in radio and after two years of working she returned to law school but radio came calling once again.

