The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Awinja glows with pride as son Mosi graduates with honours [Photos]

Lynet Okumu

Awinja celebrates son Mosi after he achieved an outstanding feat

Actress Jacky Vike aka Awinja
Actress Jacky Vike aka Awinja

Popular Kenyan actress Jacky Vike 'Awinja,' recently celebrated a significant milestone in her son Mosi's life.

Recommended articles

The proud mother took to social media on Saturday to share the joyous news of Mosi's graduation from Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) with honours at just six years old.

This delightful accomplishment was a moment of immense pride for both Awinja and her son.

Comedian Jackie Vike 'Awinja' & her son Mosi
Comedian Jackie Vike 'Awinja' & her son Mosi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Actress Awinja claps back at critic who tried to attack her

Mosi, Awinja's son, has already made a mark at a young age, showcasing his intellectual capabilities and passion for learning. Graduating from ECDE at the tender age of six is a remarkable feat

Awinja couldn't contain her excitement as she adjusted her son's academic gown, capturing every precious moment of Mosi's graduation.

She shared her joy with her followers on social media, allowing them to be part of this special day in Mosi's life.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hii Mwaka Mama Mosi ali graduate, Leo Mtoto wangu Mosi ame graduate I mean!! Ebu Tumeni congratulations za mtoto ama nikujie makwenyu, alafu what is graduation without moshaino? (My son Mosi has graduated today. Send your congratulations, else I come for them at your place. And what is a graduation without decorations?)" Awinja wrote.

Comedian Jackie Vike 'Awinja' & her son Mosi
Comedian Jackie Vike 'Awinja' & her son Mosi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Awinja finally reveals the identity of her baby daddy

The graduation ceremony was attended by Mosi's grandmother, as well as Awinja's sister.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family celebrated this significant educational achievement, showering Mosi with love and encouragement for the journey ahead.

Awinja expressed her gratitude for her sister's effort to decorate for the occasion, even though the decorations were eventually donned by her nephew due to unforeseen circumstances.

Comedian Jackie Vike 'Awinja' & her son Mosi
Comedian Jackie Vike 'Awinja' & her son Mosi Pulse Live Kenya

In her characteristic playful banter, Awinja shared an amusing incident related to the decorations for Mosi's graduation. She humorously remarked about the expectations of selling decorations and how her sister's thoughtful gesture didn't align with the local customs.

"Wacheni niwapati ka story za hizo moshaino (maua) so sisting ali buy hizi nushaino kukuja kuuzia wazazi kwa shule ya mtoi wangu, aka pata watu hapa they don't do that, ikabidi nephew yake amezivaa zote. Anyhu mushaino for the culture!

ADVERTISEMENT

"(Let me give you a story behind these decorations. My sister bought them thinking she could sell them here only to find that parents here don't buy such. Her nephew ( Awinja's son), had to wear them all)," she wrote.

Actress Jacky Vike
Actress Jacky Vike Actress Jacky Vike Pulse Live Kenya

Despite this, the family embraced the cultural significance of graduation decorations, making the day even more memorable.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Awinja glows with pride as son Mosi graduates with honours [Photos]

Awinja glows with pride as son Mosi graduates with honours [Photos]

Azziad, Pascal Tokodi, Shix Kapienga & Dorea Chege team up in new TV series

Azziad, Pascal Tokodi, Shix Kapienga & Dorea Chege team up in new TV series

Diamond Platnumz's fans offer prayers & well-wishes amid health struggle

Diamond Platnumz's fans offer prayers & well-wishes amid health struggle

Watch: Alikiba leaves onset crew in awe as he pulls daring move during music video shoot

Watch: Alikiba leaves onset crew in awe as he pulls daring move during music video shoot

#PulseUhondo: Celeb baby loading, Sanaipei Tande speaks of past relationship & mores stories

#PulseUhondo: Celeb baby loading, Sanaipei Tande speaks of past relationship & mores stories

Radio 47 presenter Billy Miya eyes 101 learners in move to give back to society

Radio 47 presenter Billy Miya eyes 101 learners in move to give back to society

Photos: Governors, journalists among hundreds who graced Stephen Letoo's housewarming party

Photos: Governors, journalists among hundreds who graced Stephen Letoo's housewarming party

I'm back on my feet - Ex-Citizen TV anchor Kimani Mbugua bounces back with new show

I'm back on my feet - Ex-Citizen TV anchor Kimani Mbugua bounces back with new show

Gilad Millo's son jets back home to join military amid Israel-Palestine tensions

Gilad Millo's son jets back home to join military amid Israel-Palestine tensions

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Maureen Bandari, Daddie Marto, Marya Okoth & Tom Daktari

Winners, 1st runners-up, 2nd runners-up at Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 [Interactive]

Becky actor Andrew Levi 'Junior Katana'

Meet Andrew Levi: The learned, secretive, cool kid of 'Becky' series

Carol Muthoni

Carol Sonie comments on Mulamwah's 'bestie' pregnancy hint

Stephen Letoo

Stephen Letoo builds new road to his home ahead of thanksgiving ceremony [Video]