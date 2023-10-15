Awinja glows with pride as son Mosi graduates with honours [Photos]

The proud mother took to social media on Saturday to share the joyous news of Mosi's graduation from Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) with honours at just six years old.

This delightful accomplishment was a moment of immense pride for both Awinja and her son.

Awinja's young son, Mosi: A rising star

Mosi, Awinja's son, has already made a mark at a young age, showcasing his intellectual capabilities and passion for learning. Graduating from ECDE at the tender age of six is a remarkable feat

Awinja couldn't contain her excitement as she adjusted her son's academic gown, capturing every precious moment of Mosi's graduation.

She shared her joy with her followers on social media, allowing them to be part of this special day in Mosi's life.

"Hii Mwaka Mama Mosi ali graduate, Leo Mtoto wangu Mosi ame graduate I mean!! Ebu Tumeni congratulations za mtoto ama nikujie makwenyu, alafu what is graduation without moshaino? (My son Mosi has graduated today. Send your congratulations, else I come for them at your place. And what is a graduation without decorations?)" Awinja wrote.

Awinjas's son graduation: A family affair

The graduation ceremony was attended by Mosi's grandmother, as well as Awinja's sister.

The family celebrated this significant educational achievement, showering Mosi with love and encouragement for the journey ahead.

Awinja expressed her gratitude for her sister's effort to decorate for the occasion, even though the decorations were eventually donned by her nephew due to unforeseen circumstances.

In her characteristic playful banter, Awinja shared an amusing incident related to the decorations for Mosi's graduation. She humorously remarked about the expectations of selling decorations and how her sister's thoughtful gesture didn't align with the local customs.

"Wacheni niwapati ka story za hizo moshaino (maua) so sisting ali buy hizi nushaino kukuja kuuzia wazazi kwa shule ya mtoi wangu, aka pata watu hapa they don't do that, ikabidi nephew yake amezivaa zote. Anyhu mushaino for the culture!

"(Let me give you a story behind these decorations. My sister bought them thinking she could sell them here only to find that parents here don't buy such. Her nephew ( Awinja's son), had to wear them all)," she wrote.

