Comedian YY expresses heartache after losing close family member

Lynet Okumu

Comedian YY devastated by passing of family member who shaped his education.

Kenyan content creator Oliver Otieno, popularly known as Comedian YY, is in mourning following the loss of a family member.

The father of one, who has recently made headlines after his partner Marya Okoth announced their break-up, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of his loved one.

Taking to Instagram on September 18, YY shared the heartbreaking news with his followers.

He revealed that his grandmother had passed away after a painful battle. In his post, he expressed his gratitude for her role in his education and personal development.

He wrote, "My Grandma has rested... Rest well Dani (Mama Zilpa Ogola). You have fought a very painful battle. Thank you for your influence on my education."

In a final tribute, YY mentioned that his grandmother would be laid to rest on September 27, 2024, in Kosele village, where her family and loved ones will say their goodbyes.

"Dani will be laid to rest on the 27th September 2024 in Kosele village... Nind Gi Kwe Min Dolly," he added, using a traditional farewell message in the Luo language.

YY Comedian’s post has been met with an outpouring of sympathy and support from his fans, friends, and fellow entertainers.

Many have expressed their condolences, recognising how significant Mama Zilpa was to YY’s life.

As fans and followers offer their condolences, it's a moment to reflect on the comedian's personal journey.

In 2023, his mother shared insights into his early life in an emotional conversation with her ex-daughter-in-law, Marya Okoth. Her account revealed a childhood filled with challenges, including several incidents that involved severe burns.

According to YY's mother, Oliver had a curious habit of grabbing objects, which led to many injuries during his early years. One of the first major incidents happened when he grabbed a hot iron rod, resulting in a burn. Unfortunately, this was just the beginning.

Another significant burn occurred when he was just two years old during lunchtime, and the burns continued to recur over the years. The seventh and final burn happened when he accidentally knocked over a container of boiling water while trying to fetch it.

Despite these painful accidents, Oliver's resilience shone through. He not only overcame these physical challenges but also showed signs of his comedic talent from a young age.

During his primary school years, Oliver began performing in church skits as part of the Pathfinders club at their Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) church.

It was here that he discovered his love for the stage and began honing his acting skills, paving the way for his successful career as a comedian.

Lynet Okumu
