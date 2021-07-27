Corazon & Frankie gushes over each other as they celebrate 2 years’ anniversary

The two love birds shared a series of posts on their social media pages, gushing over each other with lovely words

“2 solid years with the sweetest, most annoying, absolutely understanding human. 2 years of the best experiences and of abundance of blessings. To many more baby #franzon

Ten toes down hubby, I love you.” wrote Corazon Kwamboka.

Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie Just GymIt Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Frankie wrote “✌🏽 Two years and still counting. Happy Anniversary to us! 🖤

To infinity and beyond! Love you wifey”.

The celebrity couple are blessed with a baby boy named Taiyari Kiarie. They unveiled his face to the public for the first time in December 2020, after keeping him away from the public eye for four months.

The couple took to Instagram to share adorable photos of their son and their online In-laws could not help it but gush over Taiyari’s looks with lovely comments.

Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie Just GymIt Pulse Live Kenya

“What can I say, I make HANDSOME men! 🤷🏽‍♂️ #RaisingKings. Awesome photography work by @loliphotographer” Frankie Captioned his son’s photo.

In a separate post, Ms Kwamboka also shared Taiyari’s picture with a caption that reads; “Most precious gift. Thank you @loliphotographer for capturing this beautiful pic of my son @taiyari_kiarie”.

Frankie and Kwamboka welcomed a new born baby into to their family back in August, sharing the news via a 11-minutes video.

Corazon delivered the new born through cesarean section (C-section). Kwamboka announced her pregnancy with a cute baby bump photo via her Instagram page on July 2nd, 2020.

NOT BEING SINGLE

In April 2021, Kwamboka disclosed that in her early 20s, she never believed in being single, or not having any friends. The mother of one said she found herself dating toxic men and staying in the relationship longer than she should have, because she wanted to be in a relationship.

Corazon noted that it took her maturity to realize that she needed to let go of toxic people, be by herself to discover who she is, and that she is now self-sufficient.

She called on her followers to love themselves first, before they love anyone, because they will be spending the rest of their lives with themselves.

Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie Just GymIt Pulse Live Kenya

"In my early 20s I never believed In being single, spending time by myself or even that I can be complete without a bunch of friend or a boyfriend. So I befriended users and fake people and dated toxic men and stayed longer than I should have just for the sake of dating, no meaning, purpose or future.

It took maturing to realize I had to let go of all the toxic people in my life, be alone for a while and discover who the true genie inside is, now I more self sufficient. I love friends and heck having someone to cuddle and love on is a wonderful thing but it’s not everything and it shouldn’t be. Love you for real,