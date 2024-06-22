Dennis Itumbi reveals reason influencer Crazy Nairobian was arrested

Popular social media influencer Crazy Nairobian, also known as Billy, has been arrested following a wave of anti-finance bill protests sweeping across Kenya.

The Finance Bill, which proposes increased taxes to support the 2023/2024 budget, has ignited widespread public outcry, culminating in numerous demonstrations throughout the country.

Dennis Itumbi, a prominent digital strategist and former State House operative, confirmed the arrest and shed light on the circumstances leading to Billy’s detainment.

According to Itumbi, the influencer was apprehended for allegedly sending threatening messages.

"I have checked with the police why Crazy Nairobian, Billy, is under arrest. I understand he sent threatening messages. I get hundreds of those myself, & they do not bother me. But well, it is a crime," Itumbi explained.

Itumbi expressed his disagreement with the arrest, emphasising the importance of free speech and the need for public servants to develop resilience to criticism.

"I strongly disagree. I will reach out to the complainant to see if he/she can withdraw," he stated.

Highlighting his own experiences with the legal system, Itumbi noted, "When they used to arrest me, I used the court platform to argue TRUTH and FACTS. I am of the view that INSULTS are part of free speech. Insulting and critiquing public servants should not be treated as a crime."

Despite his personal stance, Itumbi acknowledged the legal implications of sending threatening messages, ultimately leaving the decision to the courts.

"I will leave the jury to decide if sending threatening messages should be treated as a crime. I would personally not bother reporting to police, but that I leave to the courts to determine," he remarked.

In a pointed critique of the current handling of such cases, Itumbi called for a more measured approach from public officials.