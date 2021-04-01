Singer Naseeb Abdul Juma aka Diamond Platnumz has landed another Multi-million deal after being appointed Itel Brand Ambassador in the whole of East Africa.

A thankful Platnumz, shared the news via his special media page, stating that he is excited to join the Itel family as their Ambassador.

Reports indicate that this is the most expensive ambassadorial deal to be ever signed by Chibu Dangote.

“Super proud to announce: I've teamed up with #itel as a brand ambassador! Enjoy Better life with itel and me!! #enjoybetterlife #diamondbestchoice @iteltanzania @itelkenya @iteluganda .....

Nina furaha kuwajuza kuwa, sasa ni Balozi wa Bidhaa za #itel 📱” wrote Diamond Platnumz.

Diamond Platnumz

Welcoming the WCB President to their family Itel wrote; “Today is the day! It's time to reveal the puzzle! We are absolutely delighted to welcome our new brand ambassador, @diamondplatnumz Make sure to follow us as he'll bring the first surprise with us soon!”

The new ambassadorial deal makes the WCB CEO one of the most sort after brand influencers in East Africa.

Also Read: Diamond Platnumz signs new Multi-million Deal (Photos)

Ambassadorial deals

In March 2020, he was appointed as the brand ambassador of Coral Paints (Tanzania), under its parent company, Insignia Limited.

In September 2019, he was again appointed as the brand ambassador of “NiceOne” new powder soap in Tanzania.

Before that he had been unveiled as the face of Parimatch a betting company in Tanzania.

Diamond Platnumz and Mzee Abdul Juma

In January 2019, he was appointed as the Pepsi Brand Ambassador in East Africa a deal that saw him pocket millions of money.

In Africa, Nigerian Artistes Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Di’Ja, and Davido have also worked with Pepsi as their brand ambassadors.

Apart from the Pepsi deal, Diamond has also been the Brand Ambassador of Belaire Rose, a French sparkling wine produced in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region of the South of France

PULSE TV