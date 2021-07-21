Diamond charges Sh7 million per show - Manager reveals

In a recent interview with Chibu Dangote's owned radio station Wasafi FM, Sallam said that other than the performance fees, event organizers also have to make special travel arrangements for the bongo star.

He added that to fly the star out of his country, one has to do it via private jet, cover for the food and accommodation for him and his crew.

The manager said that because his popularity and music catalogue had increased over the years, they had to adjust the prices.

In 2015, a Kenyan events promoter said that Diamond was charging Sh3 million and that his fee increases every time he drops a hit song.

The Sh7 million rate card is non negotiable but when it comes to performances in Tanzania, there is room for compromise because of his love for his core fanbase.

During the interview, Sallam also revealed that Zuchu, WCB-Wasafi’s most popular female artist charges Sh2 million for international shows.

International music deal

Warner Music recently signed a new 360 partnership with Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz and his leading independent record label WCB-Wasafi.

The new deal will see WCB-Wasafi incorporated into Warner Music South Africa and Ziiki Media, while Warner Music’s global network will help propel Diamond Platnumz and the label’s artists to a worldwide audience.

360 Deals are exclusive recording artist contracts that allow a record label to receive a percentage of the earnings from ALL of an artists activities rather than just album sales.

Diamond Platnumz & His WCB-Wasafi Inks Another Lucrative with Warner Music, South Africa Pulse Live Kenya

Warner Music will be getting a cut of Diamond’s revenue from digital sales and streams,tours, concerts, and live performances, merchandise sales, endorsement deals, appearances in movies and Tv shows, songwriting, lyric display, publishing revenue as well as ringtone sales.