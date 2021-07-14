List of Multi-million Cars owned by Diamond Platnumz (Photos/Video)

Platinumz who is the CEO of Wasafi Recording Label is a star who can fully attribute his success to his music and make it count.

Born Nassib Abdul but known to many as Diamond aka Simba, has been causing ripples in the music industry with his name being on the lips of many across the world. He is among artistes who are eating life with a big spoon.

They say a good man is judged by the type of car he drives, but I don’t know how true this is 🤔.

The 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Pulse Live Kenya

List of Multi-million Cars owned by Diamond Platnumz; 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, BMW X6, Cadillac Escalade Black Edition, Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition, Toyota Landcruiser V8 and Toyota Landcruiser TX Pulse Live Kenya

The Kamata hit-maker is one of the celebs who love heavy Machines and when I say machines I mean my words.

Currently, Platnumz boast of some of the most expensive rides in East Africa and even in Africa, as far as musicians are concerned. Today we shine the spotlight on the seven multi-million cars owned by Diamond.

Here is a List of Cars Owned by Diamond Platnumz

The 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Pulse Live Kenya

On July 14, 2021, the WCB President acquired his dream car; the 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, blue in Colour. The 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is one of the most luxurious cars in the world and its price ranges from Sh50 Million to Sh90 million depending on how the buyer wants it to be customized plus tax.

As Rolls-Royce’s first and only sport utility vehicle, the ultra-luxurious Cullinan is motivated by a twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V12 engine that produces 563 horsepower. Shifting duties are handled by a nine-speed automatic transmission mated to an all-wheel drive system.

The Cullinan further stands out with suicide rear doors and optional cargo-area seats that pop up when you open the liftgate. By the way, the name of this SUV comes from the largest rough diamond ever discovered.

Cadillac Escalade Black Edition

Diamond Platnumz Buys Brand New Cadillac Escalade 2020 (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

On June 23, 2021, Chibu Dangote reward himself with a new Cadillac Escalade Black Edition, a car whose interior befits that of a private jet.

Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition (2015)

Weeks before buying the Cadillac Escalade Black Edition, Diamond had bought the Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition (2015). His Baby Mama Zari Hassan totally loved the Sky Captain Edition (2015).

Toyota Landcruiser TX

Mbosso speaks after claims he was given Tanasha’s Toyota Landcruiser after Breakup Pulse Live Kenya

July 7, 2019, was a historic day for Chibu Dangote’s family after he opted to combine his mother’s Birthday party with that of his then girlfriend Tanasha Donna Oketch under the theme #707TheGreatGatsby.

During the Birthday party, Platnumz surprised Tanasha with a brand new Toyota Landcruiser TX. However, after going their separate ways the car remained in Platnumz's parking lot, and Ms Donna only uses it when she visits Tanzania.

Toyota Landcruiser V8

Mama Dangote's V8 Pulse Live Kenya

At the same time, the Wasafi Media CEO also bought his mother Mama Dangote a Toyota Landcruiser V-8, as a Birthday gift. The car stays at Diamond’s parking lot and always spotted in his convoy.

The Toyota Land Cruiser is equipped with a 5.7-liter V8 engine that produces 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive are standard. This big V8 has no problem hustling the Land Cruiser around town and up to highway speeds.

Toyota Landcruiser V8

Diamond Platnumz's Toyota V8 and TX Pulse Live Kenya

They say when you love something buy it in twos, Yes! Platnumz owns two Toyota Land Cruiser V8s.

He bought the Toyota Landcruiser V8 200 series in 2018.

BMW X6

Diamond's BMW X6 Pulse Live Kenya

The BMW X6 was the first luxurious car that was bought by Diamond Platnumz back in 2014.