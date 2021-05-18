Diamond & WCB-Wasafi Ink Another Lucrative Deal with International Company (Photos)

The new deal will see WCB-Wasafi incorporated into Warner Music South Africa and Ziiki Media, with the aim of propelling Diamond and his artists to a worldwide audience through their global network.

The 360 strategic partnerships will also see Warner Music, Diamond Platnumz, Ziiki Media and WCB-Wasafi artists collaborate on new releases, catalogue, brand partnerships, live and sync deals.

Diamond Platnumz & His WCB-Wasafi Inks Another Lucrative with Warner Music, South Africa Pulse Live Kenya

Warner Music Group

Speaking about the new Deal, a happy Platnumz said; “I’ve built WCB-Wasafi from the ground up and believe that Warner Music and Ziiki are the right partners to help further grow our reach. I’m also looking forward to plugging into the Warner network myself. We’ve got some exciting plans and I can’t wait to share more music with the world.”

Warner Music Group Corp. is an American multinational entertainment and record label conglomerate headquartered in New York City. It is one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in the global music industry, after Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment.

Diamond Platnumz is one of Africa’s most successful artists, having released more than 30 hit songs, and is one of the region’s most recognisable figures, which has led to him becoming a brand ambassador for companies such as Pepsi, Parimatch, Nice One Brand and Coral Paints.

Crossing Borders

Currently, Chibu Dangote has signed the likes of; Lava Lava, Mbosso, Rayvanny, Zuchu, and Queen Darleen.

Alfonso Perez-Soto, President, Emerging Markets, Warner Music, said: “Diamond Platnumz musical talent is undeniable and he’s become one of Africa’s most successful artists. On top of that, he’s proven to be an incredible businessman, as he’s grown WCB-Wasafi into a formidable record label.

The East and Central African music scene has exploded over the last few years and we believe by working together, we can help promote Diamond and his artists to more fans around the world and introduce Bongo Flava scene to a broader audience. This 360 partnership establishes a new way to engage with artists in Africa and our ambition to bring African talent to the rest of the world. I’d like to thank WM South Africa and Ziiki Media for their outstanding support in making this deal happen.”

Taking to their social media, Warner Music wrote; “We’d like to officially welcome Simba himself, @diamondplatnumz, to the Warner Music family! 🦁 Today, we proudly announce a new 360 partnership with the East African superstar and his leading independent record label WCB-Wasafi. Now, who’s ready for new music?”.

According to Arun Nagar, CEO & Managing Director, Ziiki Media, the new partnership with Diamond is set to boost their presence in Tanzania and Africa as a whole.

Ziiki Media is Africa’s leading entertainment provider in Africa and India and they also announced their partnership with Ziiki Media in May 2020.

In April, Diamond also signed a 5 Million Dollar Distribution deal with African music streaming App, Mziiki, through his record label, Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB).