WCB Wasafi CEO and Founder Naseeb Abdul Juma alias Diamond Platnumz has spoken for the first time after his station Wasafi TV was handed a 6 months ban by the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

In post seen by Pulse Live, Platnumz has remained optimistic that despite the challenges they are going through, they will maintain a positive spirit and move forward.

He also pointed out that not everyone you give a chance will deliver as per the expectations but whatever the outcome you must learn not to give up on others.

Diamond Platnumz

“Mwenyez Mungu amekupa nafasi ili nawe kuwapa wenzio fursa waweze kujikwamua kimaisha....sio kila utaempa nafasi atakuletea Matokea Chanya....Usihuzunike, kubaliana na hilo na uendelee kutoa Misaada, kuwapenda na kuwaheshimu wote 🙏🏼” said Diamond Platnumz.

Chibu Dangote’s statement come hours after TCRA reached on a decision to ban his TV station for violating broadcasting regulations during their recently concluded Tumewasha Tour.

In a statement, TCRA’s acting Director Joannes Karungura said the offense that led to the ban was committed on January 1, where the station televised live singer and socialite Gigy Money dancing almost naked.

Also Read: Diamond’s Wasafi TV banned for 6 Months over airing indecent content

WASAFI TV

Karungura said this was against the communication and broadcasting regulations and therefore ordered Wasafi TV to stop broadcasting with immediate effect and issue a public apology.