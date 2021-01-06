Singer Tanasha Donna Oketch has penned down a message of appreciation to her Baby Daddy Diamond Platnumz after appearing on the list of 10 most viewed African songs on YouTube in 2020.

A thankful Ms Donna expressed gratitude towards Chibu Dangote for believing in her and accepting to feature in her song #GERE that appears on the list at number seven with over 22 million views.

“Huge thanks! Gere by myself & Baba @naseeb.junior made it to Most viewed African songs on Youtube 2020. Grateful to @diamondplatnumz for believing in me & collaborating with me on such a big tune & to the supporters who’ve supported me & continue to believe in me so far. Cheers to a greater 2021 Inshallah. The dream continues.... 🧚🏽‍♀️❤️” reads Ms Donna’s message.

Upon seeing the message Platnumz replied “NJ's MoMy!!! 🔥⛽🚬”.

Gere which dropped on Feb 19, 2020 managed to clock over 1 million views within 14 hours.

Top on the list of the 10 most viewed African songs on YouTube in 2020 is Diamond with his song Jeje that has over 41 million views, released on Feb 26, 2020.

Nigerian songstress Semi is second on with her song Duduke (Over 29M views), third is Waah by Diamond ft Koffi Olomide (over 25 million views).

Another Kenyan on the list is Otile Brown who appears at number 8 with his song Dusuma featuring Meddy, with over 19 million Views.

Full List of Most viewed song in Africa 2020

Jeje - Diamond Platnumz –Tanzania (41.2 M views) Duduke- Simi- Nigeria (over 29 M views) Waah- Diamond Platnumz Ft Koffi Olomide (Tanzania) (over 25 M views) Nobody- DJ Neptune, JoeyBoy, Mr Eazi (Nigeria/Ghana)- (Over 25 M views) Vibration- FireBoy DML- Nigeria (Over 23 M views) Teamo- Rayvanny –Tanzania- (over 22 M views) Gere- Tanasha Donna ft Diamond Platnumz – Kenya/Tanzania- Over 22 M views Dusuma- Otile Brown ft Meddy- Kenya/Rwanda- Over 19 M views Olandi- InossB- DRC Congo - Over 17 M views Shekere- Yemmi Alade ft Angelique Kidjo- Nigeria/ Benin- over 16 M views.

