Diamond Platnumz owned TV station Wasafi TV has been slapped with a 6 months’ ban for violating broadcasting regulations by the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) during their recently concluded Tumewasha Tour.

In a statement, TCRA’s acting Director Joannes Karungura said the offense that led to the ban was committed on January 1, where the station televised live singer and socialite Gigy Money dancing almost naked.

Karungura said this was against the communication and broadcasting regulations and therefore required to stop broadcasting with immediate effect and issue a public apology.

“…Wasafi TV ilirusha maudhui chongefu yaliyokuwa yakimuonyesha Msanii Gift Joshua maarufu kama Gigy Money akicheza katika jukwaa kwa mitindo iliyokuwa ikionyesha utupu wa mwili wake kinyume na kanuni zifuatazo…. TCRA imeamua kama ifuatavyo, kuamnzia muda wa agizo hili siku ya leo WASAFI TV watakiwa kuhairisha matangozo ypte na kutumia muda uliobaki kuombaradhi kwa umma watanzania, kwa kugiuka kanuni za utangazaji kupitia kipindi cha tumewasha Live Concert.

TCRA pia imesitisha utoaji wa huduma za Utangazaji kwa muda wa miezi sita” said TCRA in part.

The Director added that should the TV station fail to observe the directive, further legal measures will be taken against the station.

In September 2020, TCRA also banned Wasafi FM for 7 days for violation of Communication regulations and airing offensive content.

On August 27 2020, Clouds FM and Clouds TV suffered a similar fate after the TCRA suspended them for seven days for allegedly violating election coverage regulations.

On the other hand, singer Gigy Money has also been banned from doing music for a period of 6 months, with a fine of Tsh1 million (Sh50, 000).