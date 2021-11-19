Diamond takes action after Harmonize's damning allegations against him [Screenshot]

On Friday, November 19, 2021, Platnumz opted to crack the whip on Konde Boy by unfollowing him on Instagram to reduce chances of them interacting even on social media.

A cross check done by Pulse Live, indicates that Chibu Dangote is only following 1,139 people and Konde Boy is no longer on his follow list.

Harmonize vs Diamond Pulse Live Kenya

The move come hours after Harmonize went public with his contract at WCB Wasafi, accusing his former boss of being jealous of his success.

The ‘Uno’ maker alleged that WCB management slandered him after he started to become a household name in Tanzania, and was starting to be seen as rivaling Diamond.

Adding that his success in the music industry was mistaken for him trying to overtake Diamond.

On the other hand, the Konde Gang President has unfollowed also unfollowed everybody on his Instagram account, except his new mzungu girlfriend Briana.

Harmonize who enjoys a following of over 7.6 million people was following more than 1000 people.

Harmonize vs Diamond Pulse Live Kenya

WCB Contract

Talking about his contract at WCB Wasafi Harmonize said; “Mimi nilisainiwa WCB hakuna siku nimewahi kukataa na kama kuna sehemu nimewahi kusema Diamond hajawahi kunisaidia tafuta hiyo interview unionyeshe.

"Lakini nataka leo watanzania wajue alinisaidia aje. Nilisaini mkataba wa miaka kumi na katika huo mkataba nikipata shilling lakini moja yeye anachukua elfu sitini mimi nachukua elfu 40.

"Nikifanya show, nilipwe kama millioni kumi yeye anachukua sita mimi nachukua nne,".

Pulse Live Kenya

He added that his bad blood with WCB Wasafi and Diamond was caused by his shining star, as Chibu was scared that he would outshine him in the industry.

“Ilipoanza tu kuongelewa kuwa Harmonize sasa ni wa moto na anafanya vizuri sana kuliko wewe ndo tatizo lilianzia hapo…sasa hapo bro (Diamond) akalibeba,” he said.