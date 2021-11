Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

“Mimi nilisainiwa WCB hakuna siku nimewahi kukataa na kama kuna sehemu nimewahi kusema Diamond hajawahi kunisaidia tafuta hiyo interview unionyeshe.

"Lakini nataka leo watanzania wajue alinisaidia aje. Nilisaini mkataba wa miaka kumi na katika huo mkataba nikipata shilling lakini moja yeye anachukua elfu sitini mimi nachukua elfu 40.

"Nikifanya show, nilipwe kama millioni kumi yeye anachukua sita mimi nachukua nne,” said Harmonize.

The singer made the revelation minutes after landing in Tanzania from his three-month US tour.

“Sikuwa nataka kusema hili maana sikuona kama kuna faida lakini kila siku inatengenewa mazingira mimi nionekane mbaya,” he added.

According to Konde Boy, he parted ways with WCB after the environment at the record label became hostile, due to constant attacks from Diamond’s allies.

He added that his bad blood with WCB Wasafi and Diamond was caused by his shining star, as Chibu was scared that he would outshine him in the industry.

“Ilipoanza tu kuongelewa kuwa Harmonize sasa ni wa moto na anafanya vizuri sana kuliko wewe ndo tatizo lilianzia hapo…sasa hapo bro (Diamond) akalibeba,” he said.

The singer went on to allege that Platnumz is always beefing with any artiste who tries to overtake him.

“Kila siku mimi naonekana msaliliti kwa kuondoka kwa label ya WCB na ninachatoka leo ni kila mtu ashinde mechi zake…siwezi kuchukia mtu fulani akifanikiwa. Usitumie kivuli cha mtu mwingine ;kuniattack mimi.

"Mara watu wazungumza eti namroga Diamond lakini mimi always nilikuwa calm... usinifanye mimi nionekane mbaya kasababu mimi nimetafuta peace lakini yeye hakuitaka, usitake leo nikupe fadhila ambazo wewe ulizikataa mwanzo,” alleged Harmonize.

The singer also mentioned that termination of his contract was also a big hustle, despite paying an exit fee of Tsh600 million (Sh29 million).

The Uno maker also leaked Rayvanny’s voice notes trash talking his bosses’ at WCB, at a time he was siding with him.