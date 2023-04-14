The sports category has moved to a new website.


Yvette Obura explains why she is distant with Diana Marua

Fabian Simiyu

Yvette Obura, Bahati's baby mama, has spoken out in an exclusive interview about the reasons behind her and Diana Marua's drifting apart and why they are no longer as close as they used to be

Yvette Obura (left) and Diana Marua

Yvette Obura, who is Bahati's baby mama, recently spoke to Nairobi News and shared the reason why she and Diana Marua, Bahati's wife, are not as close as they used to be.

Yvette explained that both she and Diana have been very busy lately, which is why they haven't had much time to catch up.

Although there have been speculations online that they are not on good terms, Yvette clarified that they are still okay with each other.

Yvette Obura Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Yvette Obura's classy response when pressured to confront Diana Marua

“We are in good terms just that we are so busy to catch up as we used to. There are a lot of speculations going on social media but as she clarified, we are good," Yvette stated.

Yvette was put in a position where she had to respond diplomatically on March 12 when her fans inquired about why her daughter, baby Mueni Bahati, no longer lived with her father and stepmother, Diana.

"By the way, let me tell you everything I do especially on social media I limit myself because, at the end of the day, Mueni will be in the next ten years Mueni will be old enough na atakuja social media aone." Yvette said.

Mueni Bahati and Yvette Obura Pulse Live Kenya
Her statement came after Diana wrote on her Instagram account, asking her fans not to express ingratitude when requesting that she bring baby Mueni home to her siblings and admonishing any spirit of separation.

Diana was also forced to clarify her relationship with her husband's baby mama, Yvette Obura, after sharing an Instagram post that implied that Yvette was ungrateful for everything that Diana had done for her.

As Bahati looked on, Diana responded that she had no problem with her stepdaughter or with her mother.

Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya
"I don't have a problem with Mueni. She is my daughter, and I also don't have a problem with her mother. I saw you guys asking and coming up with headlines here and there just because of a post that I put. I have no beef with anyone whatsoever. It's just that we probably haven't found time to catch up," explained Diana.

Diana and Bahati also clarified that they don't take Andrew Kibe's online attacks seriously since he is just a content creator.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
