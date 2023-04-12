The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bahati, Diana, KRG The Don lead musicians in joining UDA [Video]

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto's UDA party has officially welcomed a host of musicians including Bahati, Diana Marua, KRG The Don

Musicians Bahati, Diana Marua and KRG The Don during a meeting at UDA headquarters in Nairobi on April 12, 2023
Musicians Bahati, Diana Marua and KRG The Don during a meeting at UDA headquarters in Nairobi on April 12, 2023

United Democratic Affairs Secretary General Cleophas Malala welcomed a list of musicians and entertainers in the ruling party.

Recommended articles

Some of the media personalities who joined UDA on Wednesday, April 12 are Bahati, MC Jessy, KRG The Don, Diana Marua, DJ Kwenye Beat, Sammy Boy, Mash Mwana, and Dufla Diligon among others.

Malala assured the new joiners of the party’s commitment to ensuring that the government supports the entertainment industry so that young people are dignified.

UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala welcomes musicians to UDA on April 12, 2023
UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala welcomes musicians to UDA on April 12, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala welcomes musicians to UDA on April 12, 2023
UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala welcomes musicians to UDA on April 12, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He added that the party would also support celebrities with the ambition to become leaders, by mentoring and nurturing them.

MC Jessy, who defected from UDA in 2022 following a fallout in the primaries, said that he was delighted to be back home, but also chided the party for granting the ticket to Mwiti Kathaara who eventually lost to Jubilee’s Dr. Shadrack Mwiti Ithinji.

However, Jessy said he had let bygones be bygones and would join the party alongside his supporters.

As he invited the newly joined members to speak, Malala also teased Bahati by asking him not to cry in front of TV cameras.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Adhiambo hitmaker said he still had plans to vie for the Mathare Parliamentary seat in 2027, promising to deliver the UDA’s first elected leader from the area.

READ: 6 political parties fold to create 'super' UDA

“I don’t want to talk so much and cry, as you see I came with my wife to control my emotions,” he stated, adding that President Ruto believed in his leadership even though he was in the Azimio la Umoja camp.

I asked that he (President Ruto) forgives me. I have learned and I am happy to be back home,” Bahati said.

UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala meets musicians at UDA headquarters in Nairobi on April 12, 2023
UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala meets musicians at UDA headquarters in Nairobi on April 12, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Malala tasked veteran musician Rufftone to lead the group of entertainers. Rufftone extended an invitation to other musicians and entertainers to join the ruling party and help advocate for their issues.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Winnie Odinga’s biography: Age, education, career, net worth & spouse

Winnie Odinga’s biography: Age, education, career, net worth & spouse

Bahati, Diana, KRG The Don lead musicians in joining UDA [Video]

Bahati, Diana, KRG The Don lead musicians in joining UDA [Video]

Nick Cannon wants to have 13th child with Taylor Swift

Nick Cannon wants to have 13th child with Taylor Swift

Billnass breaks into tears after Nandy's Range Rover gift on his birthday [Video]

Billnass breaks into tears after Nandy's Range Rover gift on his birthday [Video]

Singer Lojay has suffered heartbreaks many times

Singer Lojay has suffered heartbreaks many times

Rema sets new African record on Billboard Hot 100

Rema sets new African record on Billboard Hot 100

Winnie Odinga discloses trait that most of her potential suitors lack

Winnie Odinga discloses trait that most of her potential suitors lack

Lady behind unusual coffin advert on TikTok speaks after video sparks outrage

Lady behind unusual coffin advert on TikTok speaks after video sparks outrage

The surprising free wedding service offered by WaJesus family

The surprising free wedding service offered by WaJesus family

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akothee's wedding

Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

Akothee's wedding with Denis 'Omosh' Schweizer

Reason Akothee's 2 sons did not attend their mum's Kiambu wedding

Lang'ata Member of Parliament (MP) Phelix Odiwuor popularly known as Jalang'o

Jalang’o goes back to school to pursue expensive childhood dream

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo

Vera Sidika sets record straight on marriage to Brown Mauzo amid public doubt