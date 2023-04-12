Bahati, Diana, KRG The Don lead musicians in joining UDA [Video]

Some of the media personalities who joined UDA on Wednesday, April 12 are Bahati, MC Jessy, KRG The Don, Diana Marua, DJ Kwenye Beat, Sammy Boy, Mash Mwana, and Dufla Diligon among others.

Malala assured the new joiners of the party’s commitment to ensuring that the government supports the entertainment industry so that young people are dignified.

He added that the party would also support celebrities with the ambition to become leaders, by mentoring and nurturing them.

MC Jessy, who defected from UDA in 2022 following a fallout in the primaries, said that he was delighted to be back home, but also chided the party for granting the ticket to Mwiti Kathaara who eventually lost to Jubilee’s Dr. Shadrack Mwiti Ithinji.

However, Jessy said he had let bygones be bygones and would join the party alongside his supporters.

As he invited the newly joined members to speak, Malala also teased Bahati by asking him not to cry in front of TV cameras.

The Adhiambo hitmaker said he still had plans to vie for the Mathare Parliamentary seat in 2027, promising to deliver the UDA’s first elected leader from the area.

“I don’t want to talk so much and cry, as you see I came with my wife to control my emotions,” he stated, adding that President Ruto believed in his leadership even though he was in the Azimio la Umoja camp.

“I asked that he (President Ruto) forgives me. I have learned and I am happy to be back home,” Bahati said.

