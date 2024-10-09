Diana Marua's sister Valerie shares her story of being in a gang, getting shot

Valerie Omach, the sister of popular Kenyan YouTuber Diana Marua, has finally joined the YouTube world after over four-year wait, much to the excitement of her fans and sisters.

The mother of two, published her first video on October 9, revealing that she has exciting content lined up for her followers. Her sisters, Diana and Michelle, were thrilled to support her as she launched her own platform.

Why Valerie Omach waited so long to open a YouTube channel

ADVERTISEMENT

In her debut video, Valerie opened up about the reasons for the long delay in starting her own channel.

Diana Marua's younger sister Valerie Omach Pulse Live Kenya

She admitted that procrastination, perfectionism, and fear of people’s opinions had held her back for years.

The emotional confession resonated with many viewers as Valarie described the challenges and hardships she has endured over the years.

"I was scared of people's opinions. Theres a way I used to jiambia wueh watasemaje? I was not ready to share my story. When I say my story I mean so much. I've been through so much. Maisha yangu naeza andika kitabu. I've been traumatised, rejected and so many other things," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diana Marua's younger sister Valerie Omach Pulse Live Kenya

Valerie Omach's goes bald as she embraces new beginning

One of the most striking moments in her first video was her decision to shave her hair as a symbolic fresh start.

Valerie explained that her life has been a rollercoaster of both good and bad experiences, and she felt that shaving her head would help her shed negative energy and bad experiences.

“I shaved my hair because my life has been a rollercoaster. Good and bad. I needed a fresh start. I’m removing all the negative energy. I read somewhere that shaving your hair can help remove bad omens,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diana Marua's younger sister Valerie Omach Pulse Live Kenya

Valerie emphasised that everything in life is a choice, and she is now choosing positivity and a better way of living.

"Everything you do in this life is a choice. I am choosing positivity. A better way of living. To make better decision. Doesnt mean it will be flawless and all smooth but am being very optimistic about this phase of my life,” she added.

Valerie Omach confesses being shot while in a gang

Valerie also hinted at the incredible hardships she has faced, promising to reveal more in future videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

She shared that her past includes experiences that her followers would never have imagined, including being involved in a gang and surviving being shot.

“If I told you the things I’ve been through, the places I’ve lived, you wouldn’t believe it. I was once in a gang. I even have a scar on my face. I’ve done wrong to people. I’ve been rejected, assaulted, and yes, I’ve been shot. You see me like this; I was in a gang,” she revealed.

Diana Marua's younger sister Valerie Omach Pulse Live Kenya

Despite these painful experiences, Valarie emphasised that her goal now is to clean up her life and be authentic with her audience.

She stated, “It’s not about what I’m going through now; it’s about me cleaning up my life. I figured if I’m coming to YouTube to give you content, I should be authentic. Mi ni mghetto,” she said, proudly acknowledging her humble beginnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

What to expect on Valerie Omach's YouTube channel

Valerie revealed that her channel will focus on a variety of topics, including motherhood, pranks, makeup, and her life story.

Having previously appeared on her sisters' channels, she now looks forward to sharing more about her personal experiences.

“I’m going back to doing makeup because I’ve been on and off with it. And of course, I’ll be sharing the story of my life,” she said.

Diana Marua's younger sister Valerie Omach Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Diana Marua & sisters: Family of YouTube stars

Valerie is the latest in her family to join YouTube, with her sister Diana Marua boasting over 1 million subscribers and her other sister Michelle having over 360,000 subscribers.

Both of her sisters have been incredibly supportive, celebrating Valarie’s bold move to share her life with the world.