Renowned Kenyan Disk Jockey George Njuguna alias DJ Crème De La Crème has finally proposed to his longtime lover and Mother to his two kids Denise aka Dee.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Crème mentioned that it took him 14 years to propose to his best friend and mother to his kids.

“It took me 14 Years..14 Loong Years to ask my Best Friend, My confidant ,Mother to my kids , My Forever Person to Marry Me💕💕💕💕 I Know ive stressed you out so many times @deekingsky but My Heart and All I got belongs to you. I wanna Love you forever” shared DJ Crème De La Crème.

DJ Crème De La Crème and Denise’s engagement attracted lots of congratulatory messages from a section of their fans on social media.

The couple have two children named Jamari and Zawadi.

