DJ Cuppy shows off her billionaire dad’s Rolls-Royce in Monaco

Anna Ajayi

The disk jockey is celebrating her father’s new whip.

DJ Cuppy shows off her father's new whip [Instagram]
She captured a video of the luxurious vehicle, congratulating her father on his recent purchase, which he is yet to see.

In addition to the Rolls-Royce, DJ Cuppy also displayed her father's Aston Martin Superleggera, both of which are housed at his magnificent residence in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared glimpses of the high-end cars, expressing her excitement to explore them on behalf of her father.

"@femiotedola hasn't seen his latest toy in Monaco, so I went to check it out for him!" she wrote, accompanied by a photo of the Rolls-Royce.

In a subsequent post, DJ Cuppy playfully deliberated which of the two luxury vehicles she should take for a spin. She shared a photo and asked her followers, "Which one to drive today?"

Eventually, she decided to opt for the Aston Martin, stating, "The Aston it is!"

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time DJ Cuppy has enjoyed a ride in her father's exquisite car collection, as she often shares glimpses of their luxurious lifestyle with her followers.

Femi Otedola is a Nigerian businessman and billionaire. He is the controlling shareholder of Forte Oil, a Nigerian oil marketing and power generation company, has led significant acquisitions and owns over 500 gas stations. His daughter, Ifeoluwa, known as DJ Cuppy, a Nigerian disc jockey and producer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.
