DJ Kalonje gets emotional in tribute to his late father, reveals trauma he has to live with

While recalling his father's final days, DJ Kalonje revealed the trauma he was left with after the tragic event.

In a post seen by Pulse Live Kenya, the popular disk jokey relayed that since his father's death, he experiences anxiety when in hospitals.

The celebrated DJ went on to disclose that he witnessed his father take his last breath while on life support machines.

He recounted the distinct sound of the machines, stating that he is reminded of his father's dying moments whenever he hears the "beep" of these machines.

"Darkest day of my life. 3 years ago I saw you take your last breath with pipes and machines all over you. I can't get that thought out of my mind. Every time I go to a hospital or I hear a beep sound those memory come back over and over. Man you were the perfect Dad. You raised a G and imma. Still missing you so bad 😞. Continue to rest well bazu," DJ Kalonje's tribute read.