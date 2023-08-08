DJ Mo, in a conversation with Nairobi News, shared intricate details of his currently under-construction mansion, shedding light on the impressive features it will boast.
DJ Mo gives details of Sh50M 6-bedroom mansion
DJ Mo says that the mansion will have a prayer room. Read on to find out about other details of the mansion
The mansion, which carries an estimated value of Sh50 million, has been undergoing construction since April 2022. DJ Mo has set his sights on its completion by January 2024.
Elaborating on what his mansion will encompass, DJ Mo described an impressive array of amenities.
The residence will consist of six bedrooms, along with a state-of-the-art home theatre, a professional recording studio, and a dedicated prayer room.
However, Mo mentioned that there would be additional amenities associated with the house.
He refrained from disclosing these at the moment, explaining that they will be unveiled once they are successfully achieved.
DJ Mo reveals how much he has spent on the mansion
DJ Mo and musician Size 8's mansion was inaugurated on April 20, 2022, and during the interview, DJ Mo unveiled that they have already invested millions into the construction.
He shared that they have spent Sh23 million so far, acknowledging that the construction process has been financially demanding.
He also projected that the project would incur a significant cost of Sh48 million.
DJ Mo emphasised their intention to personalize the mansion to their preferences, mentioning their plan to import specific fittings for the house.
"When we launch the house… the story will be different. We give God the glory," DJ Mo said.
Mo concluded that their aspiration is to possess the finest dwelling place in East Africa within the context of artists and the industry.
He emphasized their trust in God's commitment to excellence.
Size 8 and DJ Mo's Lavington home
In 2019, DJ Mo and Size 8 transitioned to their new residence in Lavington, marking a significant chapter in their journey. Prior to this, the couple resided in Edenville.
Their move was accompanied by an evident surge of excitement, with DJ Mo's elation spilling onto social media platforms.
Through a series of images shared with his followers, he unveiled their magnificent multi-million mansion.
DJ Mo's delight was unmistakable as he took to Instagram to showcase their newfound abode.
The images he posted provided a sneak peek into the grandeur of their maisonette, adorned with a striking blend of white and grey hues.
