RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Mo gives details of Sh50M 6-bedroom mansion

Fabian Simiyu

DJ Mo says that the mansion will have a prayer room. Read on to find out about other details of the mansion

DJ Mo
DJ Mo

DJ Mo, in a conversation with Nairobi News, shared intricate details of his currently under-construction mansion, shedding light on the impressive features it will boast.

The mansion, which carries an estimated value of Sh50 million, has been undergoing construction since April 2022. DJ Mo has set his sights on its completion by January 2024.

Elaborating on what his mansion will encompass, DJ Mo described an impressive array of amenities.

Musician Size 8 and her husband DJ Mo at the construction site
Musician Size 8 and her husband DJ Mo at the construction site Pulse Live Kenya
DJ Mo and wife Size 8 build luxury mansion for their parents (Video)

The residence will consist of six bedrooms, along with a state-of-the-art home theatre, a professional recording studio, and a dedicated prayer room.

However, Mo mentioned that there would be additional amenities associated with the house.

He refrained from disclosing these at the moment, explaining that they will be unveiled once they are successfully achieved.

Size 8 with DJ Mo
Size 8 with DJ Mo Pulse Live Kenya
'King of Roofing' shakes up the construction industry with trending styles

DJ Mo and musician Size 8's mansion was inaugurated on April 20, 2022, and during the interview, DJ Mo unveiled that they have already invested millions into the construction.

He shared that they have spent Sh23 million so far, acknowledging that the construction process has been financially demanding.

He also projected that the project would incur a significant cost of Sh48 million.

DJ Mo emphasised their intention to personalize the mansion to their preferences, mentioning their plan to import specific fittings for the house.

DJ Mo
DJ Mo DJ Mo Pulse Live Kenya

"When we launch the house… the story will be different. We give God the glory," DJ Mo said.

Mo concluded that their aspiration is to possess the finest dwelling place in East Africa within the context of artists and the industry.

He emphasized their trust in God's commitment to excellence.

In 2019, DJ Mo and Size 8 transitioned to their new residence in Lavington, marking a significant chapter in their journey. Prior to this, the couple resided in Edenville.

Their move was accompanied by an evident surge of excitement, with DJ Mo's elation spilling onto social media platforms.

Through a series of images shared with his followers, he unveiled their magnificent multi-million mansion.

Size 8 & DJ Mo
Size 8 & DJ Mo Pulse Live Kenya
DJ Mo's delight was unmistakable as he took to Instagram to showcase their newfound abode.

The images he posted provided a sneak peek into the grandeur of their maisonette, adorned with a striking blend of white and grey hues.

Fabian Simiyu
