The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

'King of Roofing' shakes up the construction industry with trending styles

Fabian Simiyu

Musa says he once ordered the complete demolition of a roof due to his conception of a more brilliant idea

Musa the King of Roofing [Photo: Nicholas Kioko]
Musa the King of Roofing [Photo: Nicholas Kioko]

The mastermind behind the latest trending roofs in Kenya, Musa Kitumi, also known as Musa the King of Roofing, has finally broken his silence following the online praise for his remarkable work.

In an exclusive interview with YouTuber Nicholas Kioko, Musa revealed that he initially started his journey in the construction industry back in 2016, offering his assistance and learning a few tricks along the way.

However, Musa had a change of heart and expressed his belief that his talent for roofing is a divine blessing from God.

Musa
Musa Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: How innovative Kenyans are building homes without excavating the soil

He humbly stated that he does not attribute his skill to learning from others, but rather sees it as a natural talent bestowed upon him.

Musa revealed that he completed his education up to Class 3, emphasizing that his academic journey didn't extend further.

Despite not pursuing higher education at a university, Musa confidently stated that the unique roofing designs he creates are entirely his own ideas.

Roof designed by Musa
Roof designed by Musa Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Musa maintains a regular presence at construction sites while houses are being built, ensuring his active involvement throughout the process.

Recounting a specific incident, he shared an anecdote where he made the bold decision to order the complete demolition of a roof due to his conception of a more brilliant idea.

According to Musa, the initial roof design had received widespread criticism and was perceived as unsightly.

Musa's roofing
Musa's roofing Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

However, he took it upon himself to change the narrative, implementing his innovative approach.

As a result, people began to appreciate and admire the transformation that followed the initial setback.

Confident in his abilities, Musa proudly declared that he executes his work with precision. Despite using ordinary nails, he emphasized the difficulty in detecting their use, showcasing his meticulous craftsmanship.

Furthermore, when called to a roofing project, Musa asserted that he disregards the initial plan, relying solely on his unique techniques to deliver exceptional results.

Recommended articles

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 important reasons Kenyan engineers put ballast on railway lines

5 important reasons Kenyan engineers put ballast on railway lines

'King of Roofing' shakes up the construction industry with trending styles

'King of Roofing' shakes up the construction industry with trending styles

10 most expensive cars roaring on Kenyan roads

10 most expensive cars roaring on Kenyan roads

Dr Reign points out 3 pregnancy habits that cause excess mucus in newborns

Dr Reign points out 3 pregnancy habits that cause excess mucus in newborns

6 amusing and peculiar habits of Kenyan men

6 amusing and peculiar habits of Kenyan men

Janet Mbugua celebrates Sh15M funding

Janet Mbugua celebrates Sh15M funding

Truth about 5 most popular 'pekejeng' myths that are widely circulated

Truth about 5 most popular 'pekejeng' myths that are widely circulated

Top 3 surprising reasons to consider donating blood

Top 3 surprising reasons to consider donating blood

What Kenyans are saying about Ruto's new-found liking for Kaunda suits [Photos]

What Kenyans are saying about Ruto's new-found liking for Kaunda suits [Photos]

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lupita Nyong'o in her breastplate silver top

Inspiration behind Lupita Nyongo's silver breastplate top at the Tony Awards

Bukusu marriage ceremony demonstration [Photo: Steve Kay's 'Mbe Omukhasi' song]

4 Bukusu cultures you need to know before marrying into the community

Boyz II Men put up a stunner of a show in Nairobi on Saturday, June 10

Boyz II Men concert - Radio Africa takes action after legal threats

Nigerian chef & new Guiness World Record holder Hilda Baci

Web traffic for Hilda Baci's cook-a-thon crashed Guinness Records' site for 2 days