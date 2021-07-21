DJ Pierra Makena treats daughter to exquisite Birthday party as she turns 5 [Video]

The invite only party was graced by close friends and family Members. The young Ricca was dropped off at the party venue in a white Limousine, while in company of her friends.

An excited Makena shared moments captured from the party with her over 739K followers on Instagram.

DJ Pierra Makena and Daughter Ricca Pokot Pulse Live Kenya

“Happy birthday Ricca!!! I love you sooo much!! 5 looks good on you!!!”

“But why I'm i emotional this morning? Ricca leading prayers was everything

.

GOOD MORNING FAM...😍😍”

“I’m in tears…….. “ mum you did all this for me??”

“Celebrating my baby…..happy birthday my love. @chebi_creations this is a beautiful dress. You can hire a stunning limo from @executivecarworld ❤️❤️❤️❤️and @luxeallureevents perfect decor . Thank you @carnivorekenya for hosting the kids💕” reads a number of caption from Makena.

DJ Pierra Makena and Daughter Ricca Pokot Pulse Live Kenya

On Mother’s Day Makena also penned down a beautiful message to her daughter;

“To my dearest daughter, as you grow older I want you to fly out like a free bird. Go forth and pursue all your dreams. Live life to the fullest and make sure that your happiness is second to none. And while you are at it, just remember that every time you need a hug or a place to call your own, I’m always here. Love you. Happy Mother's Day to all amazing mom's ❤”

Reactions from Ricca’s Birthday Party

michelle.ntalami “Happy Birthday Princess Nkatha!”

hassansarah “Happy birthday to the little princess😍😍😍”

chriskirwa “Happy Birthday from uncle Babu Ricca ( afunguliwe account yake 😀)”

_yvonne254 “Happy birthday to her😍”

jovialke_update “Happy birthday to her😍😍😍”

teshisbeautyplace “Happy birthday queen”

kobillokendi “Happy belated birthday 🎂🎉🎉 princes Ricca”

o_namu “Happy birthday anniversary princess Ricca!!!😍😍❤️❤️”

ajumanasanyana “@mainalilian kwani that car just keeps giving birth to them beautiful children, they just keep coming, cuteness overload 😍😂😂 Happy Birthday little princess 👑❤️”

tinah_lily “The queen she is.❤️❤️❤️... you the best mum pierra.... she will grow knowing her worth and how to be loved right”

DJ Pierra Makena and Daughter Ricca Pokot Pulse Live Kenya

Makena's Confession

Last year, Pierra Makena said that she thought raising a child without a father would be a devastating affair, but looking back, she was just panicking.

The mother of one pointed out that she is more proud of the four years she has been a single parent, than she has ever been in her life, and that she has become more hardworking and independent.

She went ahead to advice ladies that they shouldn’t force men who don't want to be in their children’s lives, adding that the best they can do is take charge and raise the children, because God is with them.

DJ Pierra Makena and Daughter Ricca Pokot Pulse Live Kenya

“I’m soo proud of my years as a single parent than I have ever been in my life.

I thought Raising my child without the father will be disastrous only to realise we just panic and think we can't do without a man's help...yet we are capable and strong.

I have become more hardworking...independent and super hero!!

If a man does not want to be in his childs life...never ever force him......assume his position and raise the child for him. STAY POSITIVE..GOD HAS YOUR BACK.