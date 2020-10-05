BBC Journalist Larry Madowo has spoken after he got to anchor his first ever BBC World News bulletin.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Madowo stated that people should not say that dreams don’t come true.

He mentioned that growing up they did not own a TV set and it is strange that he gets to anchor the BBC World news, a program that is watch all over the world.

Larry Madowo

“We didn't have a TV when I was growing up. It is surreal that I get to anchor a @BBCWorld newscast watched in every corner of the planet from DC. Don't say dreams don't come true!” wrote Larry Madowo.

Following his tweet, his former colleagues and fans went on to congratulate him for the new role and the great work he is doing.