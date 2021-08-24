In a post seen by Pulse Live, the funny man is pouring out his heart to his wife, with a heartfelt message, thanking her for keeping up with him and giving him a beautiful baby.

Dr. Ofweneke and Christine Tenderess Pulse Live Kenya

The Birthday Message

“🦅🦅🦅THE EAGLE🦅🦅🦅 :: Today heavens cried because they let go of an angel to this great earth & she fell into my arms!! || Today ain’t about anything else apart from you,Gentle soul that you are needs to be celebrated 😘😘😘 || As you turn a year younger today E & I are greatful that you are our mum, thank you for taking care of us always, for loving us & for being part of our loves || Mi Amor.

As You celebrate your birthday, as the priest over your head I speak breakthrough into your life!! Your enemies will miss your pin location, poverty will not reach your phone, your blessings will not fit in a cargo-plane,you shall grow into Esther wisdom!! You shall have a Ruth patience, your peers will envy you!! || Other mums & wives will seek your counsel!!! || HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY OMWAMNCHI” wrote Dr. Ofweneke.

The two love birds (Ofweneke and Christine) have been together for a while now and they even welcomed a new born into their family named Eisley Favor Sande back in January 2020.

On the other hand, Christine also jot down a beautiful message to self, thanking God for the gift of life.

“Finally it is my birthday 🥳 A special person was born today. I am proud of myself and who I have become over the years. I celebrate me today.

As I turn a year older, I pray that I achieve all that I have hoped for as I explore new frontiers. I am grateful for my accomplishments. Happy birthday to me. I will love on myself today because I am special. I know this will be my best year.❤️❤️

Happy birthday to me ❤️” she wrote.

