Dr. Ofweneke pampers wife in sweet message as she turns a year older (Photos)

I are greatful that you are our mum, thank you for loving us- Ofweneke to Wife

Dr. Ofweneke and Christine Tenderess
Dr. Ofweneke and Christine Tenderess

Celebrated Comedian Sande Bush popularly known as Dr. Ofweneke is out here letting the world know that his wife (Christine Tenderess) has a turned a year older and he is not afraid to pamper her with all the sweet words.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the funny man is pouring out his heart to his wife, with a heartfelt message, thanking her for keeping up with him and giving him a beautiful baby.

Dr. Ofweneke and Christine Tenderess
Dr. Ofweneke and Christine Tenderess Dr. Ofweneke and Christine Tenderess Pulse Live Kenya

The Birthday Message

“🦅🦅🦅THE EAGLE🦅🦅🦅 :: Today heavens cried because they let go of an angel to this great earth & she fell into my arms!! || Today ain’t about anything else apart from you,Gentle soul that you are needs to be celebrated 😘😘😘 || As you turn a year younger today E & I are greatful that you are our mum, thank you for taking care of us always, for loving us & for being part of our loves || Mi Amor.

As You celebrate your birthday, as the priest over your head I speak breakthrough into your life!! Your enemies will miss your pin location, poverty will not reach your phone, your blessings will not fit in a cargo-plane,you shall grow into Esther wisdom!! You shall have a Ruth patience, your peers will envy you!! || Other mums & wives will seek your counsel!!! || HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY OMWAMNCHI” wrote Dr. Ofweneke.

The two love birds (Ofweneke and Christine) have been together for a while now and they even welcomed a new born into their family named Eisley Favor Sande back in January 2020.

Dr. Ofweneke's Christine Tenderess
Dr. Ofweneke's Christine Tenderess Dr. Ofweneke and Christine Tenderess Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Christine also jot down a beautiful message to self, thanking God for the gift of life.

“Finally it is my birthday 🥳 A special person was born today. I am proud of myself and who I have become over the years. I celebrate me today.

As I turn a year older, I pray that I achieve all that I have hoped for as I explore new frontiers. I am grateful for my accomplishments. Happy birthday to me. I will love on myself today because I am special. I know this will be my best year.❤️❤️

Happy birthday to me ❤️” she wrote.

