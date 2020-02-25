Comedian Sande Bush alias Dr. Ofweneke has for the first time revealed the face of his new born daughter Eisley.

In a series of photos seen by Pulse Live, a seemingly happy Ofweneke shared photos of the daughter, which she captioned with the words, “🦅🦅🦅THE EAGLE🦅🦅🦅 | If Sugar & Spice had a face 😝😝😝😝😝 Baby Eisley Favor Sande 😘😘😘.”

This comes barely three months after the comedian and his new girlfriend announced the birth of their daughter.

Photos

Dr Ofweneke reveals new born daughter’s face for the first time (Photos)

Dr Ofweneke reveals new born daughter’s face for the first time (Photos)

A thankful Dr. Ofweneke shared the good news via his Instagram page, promising to do everything within his capacity to provide for his daughter and ensure she is accorded a decent life.

“Today,Mummy,I wanna find the right words to say about your arrival but well I can’t 😭😭😭😭 How can I thank God for you, After full 9 months you arrived in style winking your eye not knowing am your father, Everybody is excited of your arrival including your elder sisters Faith & Debbie but more is your mum and I.....As your father I promise to drop the sky for you, clean the streets for you, lead you, protect you, defend you, feed you, spoil you and more so to bring you up in the ways of God. Welcome to the world Baby Eisley Favor Sande,” read part of Ofweneke’s statement.

Dr Ofweneke and his girlfriend welcomed bouncing baby girl

Dr Ofweneke’s followers went on to congratulate him after sharing the first pictures of her daughter;

kalekyemumo Awwwwe so cute... this is mamas baby... not sure you were involved 🤣🤣

theemwalimurachel Yup... we definitely know which eagle was on top when this here beauty was made! 😂😂 Ah! Too adorable! 😘😘😘

evelynwanjiru_a Beautiful...

khikhi_joy Wow😍😍 adorable angel

oliviakirungo awwwwwww such a cute baby baba girls

abelthemc Mapoz tu... Wacha

maggiejames840 Beautiful little princess

mc_allandoz Karembo kweli..she has your eyes

miss_jaque ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️She is tooooo precious 🤗🤗oooh my ovaries 🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️

qoushi 💖💞So cute @drofweneke @christinetenderess 😘lots of love wazazi wenzangu