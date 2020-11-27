Comedian Sande Bush Popularly known as Dr. Ofweneke sought to clarify that he is not Nigerian and he has never been to Nigeria.

Appearing on Bonga Na Jalas, the funnyman mentioned that over the years, people used to believe that he originates from Nigeria due to his accent when speaking English.

“I think am tired (of the Nigerian accent), you know I have never been to Nigeria, and maybe unfortunately I have never wished to go to Nigeria.

Clint the Drunk as told me so many times, why can’t you come and do your show here, but I don’t feel am ready, then am at a point where I feel like I should hang my boots as well… but I have never been to Nigeria. Actually I don’t think I have ever been on the upper side of Africa” said Dr. Ofweneke.

He went on to narrate that he was born in Nairobi but along the way his family moved to Kakamega where he was brought up.

“Dr. Ofweneke is actually Sande Bush Oyolo, son to David Oyolo Walukhome and the late Jennifer Otieno. She did her better part of giving birth to me and when her contract was done, a week after my birth she left. Then two years late my father remarried an amazing beautiful woman I call mom until today Mrs. Lillian Oyolo, huyo sasa ndo amenilea” explained Dr. Ofweneke.

During the Interview, Ofweneke said that at some point he attempted to commit suicide while staying at his uncle’s place in Malava.

“…my Dad had to come back to Nairobi for his studies and my Mom and siblings went all the way to Ukambani, so I had to find where to go and I ended up in Malava at my Aunties place but her husband never liked me from day one… that is when I attempted my first ever suicide…yanni kazi yangu ilikuwa kuchunbga moneky wasikule mimea kwa shamba and I think I was tired, and I could not call Dad nimwambie maisha ni ngumu” said Ofweneke.

The comedian further stated that; “13 years down the line, Jessy and Jalang’o have been those two big brothers that I never had, you guys have taught me what I know today, I ebven tell people nowdays, ule Jalang’o alinipeleka pale kwa Notice board, ndio Jalang’o sai when he is over booked he calls me”.

