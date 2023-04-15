The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Butita admits he was attacked for boarding chopper to Akothee's wedding

Fabian Simiyu

Eddie Butita has confirmed that people didn't take it lightly when he boarded a chopper to Akothee's wedding

Eddie Butita and his girlfriend

Comedian Eddie Butita has confirmed that all did not end well after he boarded a chopper with his rumoured new girlfriend to attend singer Akothee's wedding on April 10.

Speaking to Plug TV, the comedian revealed that he was forced to turn off the comment section of his social media posts after realizing that there were mixed reactions to the event.

He said that some people criticized him for using the chopper, stating that it was not his wedding.

"Kuzima comments? Sikutaka mambo mengi maanake niliona inanibua hisia mingi. Kuna watu wansema ulifanya vibaya kwenda na chopper, harusi ni ya wenyewe. So nikaona staki mixed reactions maanake nataka nitulie tu na pia nieke picha nzuri.

"[Switching off the comment section? I noticed there were mixed reactions since there were people who said I didn't need to board the chopper to the event since it was not my wedding. I didn't want anything to do with people's reactions and that is why I played cool since I wanted to set a good example]," Butita said.

Butita has refuted claims that he tried to outshine Akothee at her wedding by stating that the singer is wealthy and attending her wedding requires one to be outstanding.

He explained that he arrived in a chopper to show her the respect that she deserves and that it would not have been appropriate to use a taxi for such an event.

When asked if he owned the chopper, he responded sarcastically to the bloggers by asking them what they thought about the ownership of the machine.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
