Butita admits he was attacked for boarding chopper to Akothee's wedding

Speaking to Plug TV, the comedian revealed that he was forced to turn off the comment section of his social media posts after realizing that there were mixed reactions to the event.

He said that some people criticized him for using the chopper, stating that it was not his wedding.

"Kuzima comments? Sikutaka mambo mengi maanake niliona inanibua hisia mingi. Kuna watu wansema ulifanya vibaya kwenda na chopper, harusi ni ya wenyewe. So nikaona staki mixed reactions maanake nataka nitulie tu na pia nieke picha nzuri.

"[Switching off the comment section? I noticed there were mixed reactions since there were people who said I didn't need to board the chopper to the event since it was not my wedding. I didn't want anything to do with people's reactions and that is why I played cool since I wanted to set a good example]," Butita said.

Butita denies outshining Akothee

Butita has refuted claims that he tried to outshine Akothee at her wedding by stating that the singer is wealthy and attending her wedding requires one to be outstanding.

He explained that he arrived in a chopper to show her the respect that she deserves and that it would not have been appropriate to use a taxi for such an event.