Eddie Butita's latest post sparks rumours of new relationship

Lynet Okumu

Eddie Butita has left fans guessing whether he has found new love after his latest post

Eddie Butita
Kenyan-born comedian, actor, and scriptwriter Edwin Butita, popularly known as Eddie Butita, has left fans speculating he is in a new relationship after his latest post on Instagram.

The theatre director posted a photo of content creator and social media influencer, Sadia Said, wishing her a happy International Women's Day.

In what seems like a bid to confuse his fans more, Butita disabled the comment section, so one can only like but not send comments.

"Happy International Womens Day," Butita captioned the photo.

Sadia Said
READ: Butita confirms Brenda Wairimu is not the woman in his viral pregnancy video

The keen fans noticed this and, being typical Kenyans, they took the long route of going to his inbox to understand the context of the photo.

A few minutes after posting the first picture, Butita shared other posts on his Instagram stories, disclosing the anxious fans asking him to disable the comment section.

"Eddie Butita tufungulie comment section. We have things to say. We want to congratulate you," a comment from one fan read.

A screenshot of a comment from Butita's fan asking him to enable the comment section
READ: I turned down Sh70K contract & felt proud of myself - Eddie Butita opens up

The theatre producer and businessman also shared a similar comment from another fan asking him to open the section.

"Eddie Butita fungua comment section," accompanied by laughing emojis.

This move left fans speculating whether Butita is in a relationship with Sadia Said or he is just congratulating her as a fellow content creator on this special day.

A screenshot of a comment from Butita's fan asking him to enable the comment section
READ: Eddie Butita questions KRG's Sh5B net worth with cheeky remarks [Video]

Butita, known for his prowess in the entertainment industry, has always kept his love life private.

Butita
READ: Butita recalls life-changing phone call and secrecy involved in working for Netflix

He was previously dating fellow comedian Eunice Wanjiru, popularly known as Mammito.

The pair split and have since gone their separate ways. Eddie has not disclosed any information on who he is currently dating.

Mammito confirmed their break up in September 2022 after several months of fan speculations.

Butita
READ: Eddie Butita claps back at Andrew Kibe after he attacked him

Their breakup speculation began in September 2021 after Mammito failed to acknowledge Butita's birthday like it was her norm.

When asked about the state of their relationship, Butita said he was unaware of why Mammito did not send him a birthday wish.

He never talked about their breakup. The emcee ignored the question for months, citing that he would be misquoted.

Butita
READ: Comedian Eddie Butita lands lucrative deal with Netflix & Kenyans are Happy

It remains to be seen if Butita will open up about his love life or if this latest Instagram post is just a friendly gesture.

